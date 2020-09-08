Join the ToI Community for a video interview with Sharansky to launch his memoir

Join The Times of Israel Community to hear former Prisoner of Zion Natan Sharansky speak about his latest book, “Never Alone: Prison, Politics, and My People,” on Wednesday, September 9, for this week’s installment of Behind the Headlines. The video series is exclusively for the ToI Community.

Sharansky and historian Gil Troy discuss their new co-authored book, “Never Alone,” which explores how Sharansky’s years in Soviet prison – many spent in harsh solitary confinement – prepared him for a very public life after his release.

The discussion will be led by Amanda Borschel-Dan, The Times of Israel’s Jewish World editor.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The video conversation with Sharansky and Troy will be presented to Times of Israel Community members this Wednesday, September 9, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time/ 8 p.m. Israel Daylight Time. If you’ve not yet joined the ToI Community, you can sign up here.

Following nine years in Soviet prisons fighting for the right to immigrate to Israel, Sharansky spent nine years in the halls of the Knesset and headed various ministries under three Israeli prime ministers. Most recently, Sharansky was Chairman of the Jewish Agency for nine years.

“Never Alone” is divided chronologically into these three periods of Sharansky’s life and offers an array of insightful personal anecdotes — and humorous vignettes — with a cast of characters spanning from Israel’s top leadership, to Mikhail Gorbachev, Vladimir Putin, and United States presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, and Bill Clinton.

“Never Alone” is a book of gratitude and great expectations. It is a rallying cry to every Jew — in Israel and the Diaspora — to get involved and push for change. It is the story of an immigrant who faced sabra disdain and changed a system. And it closes with a call for unity in the face of rising anti-Semitism and bruised relations among the Jewish peoples.

Join Sharansky, Troy and Jewish World editor Borschel-Dan on Wednesday for their conversation about the riveting new book. In the coming weeks, ToI reporters and editors will continue video-interviewing more influential individuals from a wide spectrum of fields on diverse topics for the series. Like The Times of Israel itself, the Behind the Headlines series aims to offer a fair, deep look at some of today’s burning issues and noteworthy personalities.

If you’d like to join the session with Sharansky and Troy — it’s not too late. Become a Times of Israel Community member today and you’ll gain access to this Wednesday’s session, along with all of our upcoming exclusive webinars. You’ll also gain an ad-free experience of the ToI site and apps, and a weekly insider letter from David Horovitz.

If you are already a ToI Community member, you’ll receive a link to the session by email on Wednesday.