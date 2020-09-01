Join ToI Community for a talk with Etgar Keret and a sneak peak at his new short

Join The Times of Israel Community to hear writer Etgar Keret speak about his latest project, the film “Outside,” on Wednesday, September 2, for this week’s installment of Behind the Headlines. The video series is exclusively for the ToI Community.

The film is based on Keret’s recent short story “Outside,” which was published in The New York Times Magazine for a special project in which 29 authors wrote short stories inspired by COVID-19 and by Giovanni Boccaccio’s “The Decameron,” which itself was written in a plague-ravaged Florence in the 14th century.

The video conversation with Keret will be presented to Times of Israel Community members this Wednesday, September 2, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time/ 8 p.m. Israel Daylight Time. If you’ve not yet joined the ToI Community, you can sign up here.

After Keret’s 500-word story “Outside” was published, the writer began collaborating with choreographer Inbal Pinto on a short, 8-minute film. The team gathered funding from Jerusalem’s Mishkenot Sha’ananim and clothing manufacturer Factory 54.

The film is a fantastical, Alice-in-Wonderland look into life during the pandemic, and what it might like to set foot outside once it’s all over.

Join Keret and ToI culture editor Jessica Steinberg on Wednesday for their conversation about Keret’s newest work. In the coming weeks, ToI reporters and editors will continue video-interviewing more influential individuals from a wide spectrum of fields and on diverse topics for the series. Like The Times of Israel itself, the Behind the Headlines series aims to offer a fair, deep look at some of today’s burning issues and noteworthy personalities.

