Khamenei says Iran won’t budge despite fresh US sanctions

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday said Iranians would not budge or change their stance following the new US sanctions targeting him and his associates.

The top Iranian cleric’s website on Wednesday quoted Khamenei as calling Donald Trump’s administration “the most sinister” US government.

Khamenei was also quoted as saying that “the most hated figures of such an administration accuse and insult the Iranian nation.”

“[The] Iranian nation will not budge and will not withdraw because of the insults,” he said.

Khamenei made the remarks as Tehran and Washington were in the midst of an escalating war of words following Iran shooting down a US drone last week.

US President Donald Trump on Monday enacted the new sanctions against Khamenei and others. US officials also said they plan sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The sanctions followed Iran’s downing last week of a US surveillance drone, worth over $100 million, over the Strait of Hormuz, sharply escalating the crisis.

Trump said he pulled back from retaliatory strikes on Iran at the last minute, rejecting Tehran’s claim that the aircraft was in its airspace.

But pressure mounted this week with Trump announcing sanctions on Khamenei and other top officials.

The new measures are the latest against Tehran since Trump pulled out of a landmark nuclear accord between Iran and world powers.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sought to rein in soaring tensions between the two countries, telling his French counterpart that Iran was not seeking war with the US.

“Iran has no interest to increase tension in the region and it never seeks war with any country, including (the) US,” the president told Emmanuel Macron, according to state news agency IRNA.

Rouhani blamed the United States for regional tensions and said if Washington had stuck to the deal “we would have witnessed positive developments in the region.”

Iran announced in May it would suspend two of its pledges under the 2015 deal, giving the agreement’s remaining supporters two months to help it circumvent US sanctions.

On Tuesday Tehran’s top security official, Ali Shamkhani, said Iran would “forcefully” reduce further commitments from July 7.