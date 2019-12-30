Knesset speaker denies report Netanyahu filed request for immunity

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made a final decision to ask the Knesset to grant him immunity from prosecution in three corruption cases, according to a report Monday evening that was swiftly denied.

The premier has written and sent a letter on the matter to Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, Channel 13 reported.

Edelstein’s office rejected the report, with a spokesperson telling The Times of Israel: “No request has been made.”

Netanyahu must inform Edelstein by Tuesday or forgo the immunity process.

Earlier Monday, Netanyahu’s staff invited the media to a live statement to the press for 8 p.m., only to cancel it just half an hour later.

Netanyahu was believed to have planned to formally announce he would be seeking immunity.

It was not immediately clear why Netanyahu canceled the announcement.

Laying the groundwork for his immunity bid, Netanyahu told Likud party activists at an event Sunday evening that seeking immunity from prosecution is not anti-democratic, but rather a “cornerstone of democracy.”

Speaking to supporters at a Hanukkah menorah-lighting ceremony at the Dan Panorama Hotel in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu said that within two days, he would announce his decision as to whether or not he will seek immunity from the corruption charges against him.

“The only immunity I am seeking right now is immunity from idle propaganda,” he declared, attacking the rival party Blue and White for “talking crap all day with immunity, immunity, and more and more immunity.”

Netanyahu has long evaded questions on whether he will seek to avoid criminal charges through immunity. But in a Channel 12 interview days before the April elections, he clearly stated he would not make any move to shield himself from prosecution if charges are announced.

A request from the Knesset for immunity is seen as unpopular among all voters, even among many of the prime minister’s supporters. A poll published Sunday evening by Channel 12 news found that 51 percent of Israelis oppose such a move, while only 33% support it.

Netanyahu must announce whether he wants to seek immunity in the coming days, or automatically forfeit his right to do so. Though the premier is far from guaranteed to get a Knesset majority to support an immunity bid, merely asking for it will likely delay any potential trial by months.

His request must by weighed by the Knesset House Committee before it can be voted upon by the plenum, but due to the lack of a functioning legislature amid an ongoing political deadlock, and with new elections set, the Knesset will likely only be able to review and decide on his request after a coalition is formed — if it is formed — following the March 2 vote.

The centrist Blue and White party, headed by Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz, said in a statement Monday evening that “due to Netanyahu’s intention” to file an immunity request, its member Avi Nissenkorn had decided to call a Wednesday meeting of the Knesset Arrangements Committee, which he heads, to discuss forming a House Committee.

The matter is legally contentious, and led recently to mud-slinging and arguments whether the Arrangements Committee has the authority to form a House Committee during a transitional government.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit in November announced his intention to indict the prime minister in three corruption cases. Netanyahu is charged with fraud and breach of trust in all three cases, as well as bribery in one of them. He denies wrongdoing and has accused police and state prosecutors of an “attempted coup” against him.

The prime minister’s plans come ahead of a High Court of Justice hearing Tuesday on whether a lawmaker facing criminal indictment can be tapped to form a coalition.

Commenting on the upcoming legal proceedings on whether he could form a government given his current legal woes, Netanyahu said that “only the people are the sovereign.”