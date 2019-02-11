Labor votes in primaries with party facing massive election failure

Labor members go to the polls on Monday to elect the party’s Knesset slate for the upcoming elections with the battle for a top spot being fiercely contested after polls showing the party only likely to win a handful of seats.

The party led Israel unchallenged for the first three decades of statehood, but has seen its fortunes tumble in recent years as it has been hit by a rightward shift by Israeli voters, turmoil in the party, and the emergence of new political players that have eroded its base.

Polls open at 10:00 am and close at 21:00 with some 60,000 party members eligible to vote.

On Sunday Labor Party leader Avi Gabbay urged party members to turn out in force. “Go out and vote. We are a democracy and the power is in your hands,” Gabbay said. “Go and vote and together we will choose a winning slate.”

Forty-four candidates are competing for a spot on the party list with chances slim of snagging a realistic spot. Recent polls indicate that Labor could win as few as five or seven seats in the April elections, depending on the eventual political constellations that run.

To make matters more difficult, the second spot on the list is reserved for an outsider of Gabbay’s choice and the third spot is reserved for a woman.

In the last elections, Labor, running together with Tzipi Livni’s Hatnua party as the Zionist Union, was the second largest party with 24 seats.

But Gabbay recently dumped Livni on live TV as she sat by his side, without having been given advance notice. The move has not gone down well with potential voters.

And polls forecast Livni’s Hatnua failing to gain the 3.25 percent of votes necessary to enter the Knesset.

While horse-race polls are an almost daily occurrence in Israel in the months leading up to elections and are not seen as overly reliable, taken together the surveys can often serve as a general gauge of the political climate and where the vote may be headed.

In the wake of that and the subsequent dive in the polls, some Labor members, including long-time lawmaker Eitan Cabel, sought unsuccessfully to oust Gabbay.

But perhaps the biggest threat to Labor has been the establishment of several new parties.

Former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz registered his new Israel Resilience party, which polls predict will draw significant votes away from Labor and other center left parties, gaining as much as 36 seats if it unites with Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid, or 22 seats if it runs alone.

The Israeli Labor Party was formed in 1968 by a merger of three parties, one of which was David Ben Gurion’s Mapai party which was founded in 1930. In the years leading up to the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948, Mapai was the de facto leadership of the Jewish community and played a key role in the creation of the state.