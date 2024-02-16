Biden tells PM he’s ‘working tirelessly’ to release the hostages held by Hamas

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Friday’s events as they happen.
White House: Biden told PM he’s ‘working tirelessly’ to free hostages, reiterated stance on Rafah op
The White House issues a statement on US President Joe Biden’s phone call with Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the two discussed hostage negotiations, humanitarian conditions in Gaza and the prospect of an Israeli operation in Rafah.
“The president reaffirmed his commitment to working tirelessly to support the release of all hostages as soon as possible, recognizing their appalling situation after 132 days in Hamas captivity,” the readout says.
“The president and the prime minister also discussed the situation in Gaza, and the urgency of ensuring that humanitarian assistance is able to get to Palestinian civilians in desperate need,” it adds.
On Rafah, the statement says Biden “reiterated his view that a military operation should not proceed without a credible and executable plan for ensuring the safety of and support for the civilians in Rafah.”
Top Biden officials discuss rising antisemitism, Islamaphobia with Jewish, Arab and Muslim youth
Several top Biden administration officials held a roundtable discussion with young leaders in the Jewish, Arab and Muslim American communities in New York earlier today on the rise of antisemitism and Islamaphobia since October 7.
Leading the conversation were US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and US ambassador for international religious freedom Rashad Hussain.
“During the conversation, participants shared their personal stories, discussed the conflict between Israel and Hamas and described the impact of the sharp rise in antisemitism, Islamophobia and other forms of hate on their families and communities,” says a White House readout.
For their part, the US officials “described efforts to seek peace, security and dignity for both the Palestinian people and the Israeli people and to address the recent increase in hate-fueled rhetoric and violence.”
“They emphasized the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to bringing communities together and fostering interfaith dialogue to form solutions and forge paths forward,” the readout adds.
Despite ban, Defense Ministry employing Palestinians to work on new Gaza barrier — report
Hundreds of Palestinian laborers from the West Bank are working in Israel to help build a new barrier along the border with Gaza, even though though they remain barred by the security cabinet from doing so, the Ynet news site reports, citing the testimony of soldiers deployed to the area.
Responding to the report, the Defense Ministry says it employs contractors “in accordance with security guidelines, classification and the sensitivity of the work,” and that the laborers were from a pool of workers “approved for work on essential projects.”
Israel sharply restricted Palestinian entry to Israel after the Hamas attacks of October 7, in which thousands of Gazan terrorists rampaged across southern Israel, slaughtering some 1,200 people and taking 253 hostage.
Are you relying on The Times of Israel for accurate and timely coverage right now? If so, please join The Times of Israel Community. For as little as $6/month, you will:
- Support our independent journalists who are working around the clock;
- Read ToI with a clear, ads-free experience on our site, apps and emails; and
- Gain access to exclusive content shared only with the ToI Community, including exclusive webinars with our reporters and weekly letters from founding editor David Horovitz.
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel eleven years ago - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel