Israel vows to keep Jewish Agency open in Russia, even with ‘adjustments’

One of the two men who was arrested recently in the case of missing Haredi teenager Moshe Klinerman is released by police with no conditions.

Police revealed earlier this week that two suspects had been arrested in the case more than four months after Klinerman, 16, was last seen at Mount Meron. Earlier today, police named one of the suspects as Solomon Abramov, 35, from Jerusalem, who remains in custody.

Klinerman, 16, was last seen on March 25 at the tomb of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai on Mount Meron. Despite months of searching and numerous public appeals by his parents, no trace of him has been found.