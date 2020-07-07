Minister knowingly breaks virus guidelines to hold posh ribbon-cutting

The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry says 298 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the West Bank over the past 24 hours.

Of these, 278 of were in the Hebron governorate, which has been the center of the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak in the West Bank.

Only 20 were detected elsewhere in the West Bank.

Another eight cases were identified in East Jerusalem, which the PA counts in its official statistics.

