Gantz, Edelstein agree to boost virus cooperation

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein have agreed to up cooperation on the coronavirus crisis between their ministries, during a visit to Home Front command headquarters.

“There is a need for real cooperation,” says Edelstein, according to Ynet news.

Gantz had mounted a public push for his ministry to take over more operational aspects of dealing with the pandemic, amid widespread criticism of the health Ministry’s handling of the crisis.

The push has angered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who reportedly stormed out of a meeting of the coronavirus cabinet last week after Gantz made his wishes public. The premier accused him of trying to play politics.

The army has already announced that it will assign soldiers to aid an overburdened quarantine hotline run by the Health Ministry, and has begun to reopen hotels to house people in isolation.