Palestinian officers reportedly detained by IDF in West Bank

The Health Ministry denies that the number of serious cases of COVID-19 has gone up due to a change in the way patients are classified, as alleged in a media report.

“At this point there is no change in the way hospitals report conditions. This is an uptick in seriously ill patients who need critical care,” the ministry says in a statement.

It says discussions are ongoing over possible changes to the way patients are listed.

There are currently 86 coronavirus patients listed in serious condition, including 34 on ventilators.