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Iran says half of damaged production at behemoth South Pars gas field restored

By Reuters Today, 9:46 am
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FILE - A natural gas refinery is visible at the South Pars gas field on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf, in Asaluyeh, Iran, March 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)
FILE - A natural gas refinery is visible at the South Pars gas field on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf, in Asaluyeh, Iran, March 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

Iran has restored about 50 percent of damaged production capacity at the South Pars gas field, Deputy Oil Minister Ahmad Zeraatkar is reported as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency.

He adds that all planned restoration work will be completed before winter.

Zeraatkar said in late August that about 40% of the damaged capacity had been returned to production.

The offshore South Pars gas field, which makes up around a third of the world’s largest reservoir of natural gas, was struck by Israel in March, in an attack coordinated with the US.

Most of the gas Tehran produces from South Pars is for domestic use.

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