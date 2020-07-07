Man drowns off of Tel Aviv

A book by US President Donald Trump’s niece offers a devastating portrayal of him and credits a “perfect storm of catastrophes” for exposing the president at his worst.

Mary L. Trump, a psychologist, writes that the coronavirus pandemic, the possibility of an economic depression and deepening social divides have brought out the “worst effects” of Donald Trump’s pathologies, which were less evident when the country had a stable economy and the lack of serious crises.

“His ability to control unfavorable situations by lying, spinning, and obfuscating has diminished to the point of impotence in the midst of the tragedies we are currently facing,” she says.

“His egregious and arguably intentional mishandling of the current catastrophe has led to a level of pushback and scrutiny that he’s never experienced before, increasing his belligerence and need for petty revenge as he withholds vital funding, personal protective equipment, and ventilators that your tax dollars have paid for from states whose governors don’t kiss his ass sufficiently,” she charges.

Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president’s elder brother, who died in 1981. She says the future president went to movies on the night her father died, and alleges he paid someone to take the SAT exam for him to get into college.

The president’s brother Robert tried to bar publication, but early copies of the book, slated for publication next week, became available today. It is titled: “Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

— AP