Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

Yemen’s Houthis say government strikes kill 3 children

By AFP Today, 5:06 pm
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Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis say three children have been killed in government strikes, according to the group’s media.

“Three children were killed and several Yemeni nationals were injured in strikes by the Saudi-backed mercenaries” in the Taiz province, according to Almasirah television.

Earlier, the broadcaster said Saudi airstrikes had killed one person.

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