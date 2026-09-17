Yemen’s Houthis say government strikes kill 3 children
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis say three children have been killed in government strikes, according to the group’s media.
“Three children were killed and several Yemeni nationals were injured in strikes by the Saudi-backed mercenaries” in the Taiz province, according to Almasirah television.
Earlier, the broadcaster said Saudi airstrikes had killed one person.
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