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ToI poll: Ofer Winter falls short of Knesset, pro-Netanyahu bloc drops to 51 seats

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Amcha Yisrael party chairman Ofer Winter speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv, September 2, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)
Amcha Yisrael party chairman Ofer Winter speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv, September 2, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

A new poll from The Times of Israel’s Hebrew sister publication, Zman Yisrael, shows Ofer Winter’s People of Israel party failing to cross the electoral threshold and seemingly bringing the pro-Netanyahu bloc down to 51 seats.

The poll shows that the largest party would be Yashar with 24 seats, followed by Likud with 22 and B’Yachad with 14. Last week’s poll gave Yashar and Likud both 22 seats.

Along with Winter’s party, the poll also predicts that Benny Gantz’s Blue and White and Yoaz Hendel’s Reservists party will not receive enough votes to enter the Knesset.

That leaves the likely pro-Netanyahu bloc with just 51 seats, while the so-called “change” bloc would receive 55 seats — both short of the 61 needed to form a government. The poll predicts that of the mostly Arab parties, the Joint List will get 8 seats and Ra’am 6.

The poll was conducted by Yossi Tatika of Tatika Research & Media in collaboration with the Adgenda panel, and surveyed 500 respondents with a margin of error of ±4.4%

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