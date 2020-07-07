Hamas says it will send medical team to West Bank to help with virus

The Hamas terror group will send a medical team to help the Palestinian Authority confront the coronavirus wave currently raging in the West Bank, the Gaza-based Hamas Health Ministry announces.

“A qualified and multidisciplinary medical team will be sent as part of aid to the West Bank in order to confront the threat of coronavirus, and as confirmation that despite the different challenges we face, we must stand together in unity to confront them,” Hamas deputy Health Minister Yusuf Abu al-Rush says.

There is no immediate comment from PA officials or Israeli authorities, who would likely need to be involved in coordinating such a move.

The Palestinian Authority-controlled West Bank is currently locked down in the midst of confronting a second wave of coronavirus infections whose size far outweighs the first.

The Gaza Strip, on the other hand, has seemingly successfully kept the virus at bay, registering only a few cases.

In the West Bank, 4,575 coronavirus infections have been confirmed, the majority in the last two weeks. In the Gaza Strip, 72 have been confirmed, most of them dating back months.

In another development, authorities in Gaza say that street markets in the Strip will reopen on Saturday.

— Aaron Boxerman