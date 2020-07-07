The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Almost 300 new virus cases confirmed in West Bank
The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry says 298 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the West Bank over the past 24 hours.
Of these, 278 of were in the Hebron governorate, which has been the center of the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak in the West Bank.
Only 20 were detected elsewhere in the West Bank.
Another eight cases were identified in East Jerusalem, which the PA counts in its official statistics.
— Aaron Boxerman
Iran records 200 new COVID deaths, in largest single-day tally
Iran has announced its highest single-day spike in deaths from the coronavirus, with 200 new fatalities.
The spokesperson for the country’s health ministry, Sima Sadat Lari, says that the latest death toll is an increase of 40 from the previous day, when 160 were reported to have died of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
She blames the spike on citizens who do not abide by restrictive measures but gather in large numbers for weddings and other ceremonies, without observing distancing regulations.
Iran on Sunday instituted mandatory mask-wearing as fears mount over newly surging deaths even as its public increasingly shrugs off the danger of the virus.
— AP
Two shot to death in street
Two people have been shot to death on a street in the town of Zemer, which abuts the West Bank northeast of Netanya.
The pair are identified as a man, 62, and his son, 27. Both are pronounced dead at the scene, according to rescue services.
Police have detained a relative and are investigating if the shooting is related to a clan dispute, the Ynet news site reports.
Dubai reopens stock exchange as emirate looks to get back to business
The Dubai Financial Market, the sheikhdom’s stock exchange, has reopened its trading floor after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The move by Dubai comes as the city-state in the United Arab Emirates has also begun welcoming tourists again.
The market closed in mid-March over the pandemic, but online trading continued throughout the closure.
Market official Jamal al-Khadhar says that social distancing will be maintained at the exchange, and that barriers have been installed as well.
— AP
Minister admits to breaking virus rules at swank interchange ribbon-cutting
Transportation Minister Miri Regev holds a ceremony to open a new interchange near Ashkelon, admitting that she is knowingly breaking social distancing rules passed by her government hours earlier.
A video of the ceremony published by Channel 13 shows a tent with at least 25 chairs set up at distance from each other, with a spread of food and drinks for participants.
ברגעים אלה ממש, טקס חנוכת מחלף אשקלון צפון בהשתתפות שרת התחבורה ועשרות מוזמנים, יש סושי, פירות וכריכים, זמר, הגברה וכו׳- הכל עלה לפי גורמים כ200,000 ש״ח. לפי גורמים משפטיים- ההגבלה על התקהלות עד 20 איש כבר בתוקף. pic.twitter.com/QP8F7CTB6R
— Lior Kenan – ליאור קינן (@LiorKenan) July 7, 2020
“We’re not exactly keeping to Health Ministry restrictions. We need to be more compact. It’s true we are in an open area, but there need to be fewer and fewer people. Next time I’ll be sure that it happens,” she says, unmasked.
She adds that because people are not listening to guidelines, “at the end of the day, we will have to make a decision to go back to a lockdown.”
Under current rules in place since Sunday, gatherings of more than 20 people are forbidden.
Channel 13 reports that the shindig, which included live music, cost some NIS 200,000.
