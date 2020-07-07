Top health official quit over decision to allow large gatherings — report

The Ynet news site reports that “sources” close to Siegal Sadetzki, who has resigned her post as director of public health in the Health Ministry, did so because of outside pressures putting too much weight on health decisions at the ministry.

“Today there are a lot of hands in the process,” a source says. “Suddenly everyone is an epidemiologist. When we go into Gaza, you can’t in the middle of the battle involve a million people in the process. It doesn’t work.”

A source specifically mentions the decision to allow events of up to 250 people as the final straw for her, though its unclear why she waited until Tuesday, after the government voted to shut down event halls and limit gatherings to 20 people, to announce her resignation.

The source says she had opposed allowing any gatherings even as Israel rolled back restrictions, but ran into opposition within the ministry.

“It’s impossible to ignore what happened healthwise, and she saw the cost of allowing gatherings of 250 people,” a source says.