The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Top health official quit over decision to allow large gatherings — report
The Ynet news site reports that “sources” close to Siegal Sadetzki, who has resigned her post as director of public health in the Health Ministry, did so because of outside pressures putting too much weight on health decisions at the ministry.
“Today there are a lot of hands in the process,” a source says. “Suddenly everyone is an epidemiologist. When we go into Gaza, you can’t in the middle of the battle involve a million people in the process. It doesn’t work.”
A source specifically mentions the decision to allow events of up to 250 people as the final straw for her, though its unclear why she waited until Tuesday, after the government voted to shut down event halls and limit gatherings to 20 people, to announce her resignation.
The source says she had opposed allowing any gatherings even as Israel rolled back restrictions, but ran into opposition within the ministry.
“It’s impossible to ignore what happened healthwise, and she saw the cost of allowing gatherings of 250 people,” a source says.
Jailers test positive for virus in Jerusalem, inmates moved
Six guards at a jail in Jerusalem have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Hebrew media reports.
Sixty inmates have been moved to the Maasiyahu prison in Ramle, to allow for authorities to disinfect the jail, including spraying down cells.
Russia detains space official on spying charges
MOSCOW (AP) — An adviser to the director of Russia’s state space corporation has been detained on treason charges, the nation’s top security agency says.
Ivan Safronov, a former journalist who served as an adviser to Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin, was detained in Moscow by agents of the Federal Security Service (FSB), the main KGB successor agency.
The FSB says that Safronov is accused of relaying sensitive data to a spy agency of an unspecified NATO member. It says in a statement that the information he provided referred to “military-technical cooperation, defense and security of the Russian Federation.”
Safronov could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Last year, the FSB reportedly opened an inquiry following Safronov’s article that claimed that Russia had signed a contract with Egypt for the delivery of sophisticated Su-35 fighter jets. Kommersant later removed the report from its website, and no charges were filed.
Safronov’s father also worked for Kommersant after retiring from the armed forces and covered military issues. In 2007, he died after falling from a window of his apartment building in Moscow. Investigators concluded that he killed himself, but some Russian media questioned the official version, pointing at his intention to publish a sensitive report about secret arms deliveries to Iran and Syria.
— AP
Dozens of high school students said infected after attending parties
Dozens of students from a Ra’anana high school have tested positive for the coronavirus after holding prom parties, according to Hebrew media reports.
At least 34 students at the Metro High School contracted the virus, according to a local activist. The infections occurred after they attended private end-of-school parties meant to replace school functions, Army Radio reports.
A student at the city’s Ostrovsky High School has also tested positive, according to reports, and hundreds of students are being sent into quarantine.
The city has asked the Health Ministry to test all the students who were at the parties, but the ministry refused on the grounds that the events were non-school activities, Channel 12 reports. The city is now appealing to HMOs to carry out the tests, according to the report.
“Because of these youths’ irresponsibility and these events held against guidelines, we now have carriers endangering the whole area. Where are these kids parents?” the channel quotes a health fund source complaining.
According to Health Ministry figures, Ra’anana has seen 84 new infections in the past week.
Arab foreign ministers reject annexation as illegal, back 2002 peace initiative
The foreign ministers of several Arab states and the head of the Cairo-based Arab League have released a joint statement speaking out against Israeli plans to annex part of the West Bank and urging the international community to take action, after holding a virtual meeting on the matter.
“We reject the annexation of any piece of occupied Palestinian territory, and warn of the dangers of annexation as a violation of international law,” the statement reads.
It warns that annexation will “ignite the conflict and nourish extremism.”
يعقد @AymanHsafadi الآن اجتماعاً مع وزراء خارجية كل من #الإمارات #السعودية #مصر #المغرب #تونس #عُمان #الكويت #فلسطين والأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية بدعوة من الأردن لبحث المستجدات المرتبطة بالقضية الفلسطينية. pic.twitter.com/9h06IvDlCo
— وزارة الخارجية الأردنية (@ForeignMinistry) July 7, 2020
The foreign ministers, who hail from Oman, Jordan, Kuwait, Tunisia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and the UAE, call for a return to negotiations toward a two-state solution and affirm their commitment to the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002, which calls for normalization with Israel in exchange for a retreat from lands occupied in 1967 and the creation of a Palestinian state.
“We are committed to the Arab position expressed in the Arab Peace Initiative that the two-state solution, according to both the API and International Law, is the only solution to the conflict and the creation of a comprehensive peace and to embark on the creation of normal relations between the Arab States and Israel,” the statement reads.
“We will continue working with our brothers and friends in the international community to translate the vast majority of the international community’s rejection of annexation into movement to prevent it, and to relaunch true peace efforts which will lead to a just and comprehensive peace,” it says.
Almost 300 new virus cases confirmed in West Bank
The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry says 298 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the West Bank over the past 24 hours.
Of these, 278 of were in the Hebron governorate, which has been the center of the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak in the West Bank.
Only 20 were detected elsewhere in the West Bank.
Another eight cases were identified in East Jerusalem, which the PA counts in its official statistics.
— Aaron Boxerman
Iran records 200 new COVID deaths, in largest single-day tally
Iran has announced its highest single-day spike in deaths from the coronavirus, with 200 new fatalities.
The spokesperson for the country’s health ministry, Sima Sadat Lari, says that the latest death toll is an increase of 40 from the previous day, when 160 were reported to have died of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
She blames the spike on citizens who do not abide by restrictive measures but gather in large numbers for weddings and other ceremonies, without observing distancing regulations.
Iran on Sunday instituted mandatory mask-wearing as fears mount over newly surging deaths even as its public increasingly shrugs off the danger of the virus.
— AP
Two shot to death in street
Two people have been shot to death on a street in the town of Zemer, which abuts the West Bank northeast of Netanya.
The pair are identified as a man, 62, and his son, 27. Both are pronounced dead at the scene, according to rescue services.
Police have detained a relative and are investigating if the shooting is related to a clan dispute, the Ynet news site reports.
Dubai reopens stock exchange as emirate looks to get back to business
The Dubai Financial Market, the sheikhdom’s stock exchange, has reopened its trading floor after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The move by Dubai comes as the city-state in the United Arab Emirates has also begun welcoming tourists again.
The market closed in mid-March over the pandemic, but online trading continued throughout the closure.
Market official Jamal al-Khadhar says that social distancing will be maintained at the exchange, and that barriers have been installed as well.
— AP
Minister admits to breaking virus rules at swank interchange ribbon-cutting
Transportation Minister Miri Regev holds a ceremony to open a new interchange near Ashkelon, admitting that she is knowingly breaking social distancing rules passed by her government hours earlier.
A video of the ceremony published by Channel 13 shows a tent with at least 25 chairs set up at distance from each other, with a spread of food and drinks for participants.
ברגעים אלה ממש, טקס חנוכת מחלף אשקלון צפון בהשתתפות שרת התחבורה ועשרות מוזמנים, יש סושי, פירות וכריכים, זמר, הגברה וכו׳- הכל עלה לפי גורמים כ200,000 ש״ח. לפי גורמים משפטיים- ההגבלה על התקהלות עד 20 איש כבר בתוקף. pic.twitter.com/QP8F7CTB6R
— Lior Kenan – ליאור קינן (@LiorKenan) July 7, 2020
“We’re not exactly keeping to Health Ministry restrictions. We need to be more compact. It’s true we are in an open area, but there need to be fewer and fewer people. Next time I’ll be sure that it happens,” she says, unmasked.
She adds that because people are not listening to guidelines, “at the end of the day, we will have to make a decision to go back to a lockdown.”
Under current rules in place since Sunday, gatherings of more than 20 people are forbidden.
Channel 13 reports that the shindig, which included live music, cost some NIS 200,000.
