France busts neo-Nazi cell over plot to hit places of worship
search
home page
Live Now

France busts neo-Nazi cell over plot to hit places of worship

Local judicial officials reveal that members of group were charged earlier this year with allegedly planning to target Jewish synagogues and Muslim mosques

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:12 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Illustrative. Police guard a synagogue during a visit by French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, January 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
Illustrative. Police guard a synagogue during a visit by French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, January 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.

2:56 pm

France busts neo-Nazi cell over plot to hit places of worship

French police busted a neo-Nazi cell accused of plotting attacks on Jewish or Muslim places of worship, judicial sources tell AFP.

Five members of the group, who were “close in ideology to the neo-Nazi movement,” were charged between September and May over the alleged plot, which was still “ill-defined.” a source close to the investigation says.

— AFP

2:27 pm

Iran press slams German FM’s defense of EU on nuclear deal

Iran’s conservative press is mocking the EU’s position on a 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by Washington, accusing Germany’s foreign minister of exhibiting both impotence and high-handedness during talks in Tehran.

Since US President Donald Trump quit the agreement in May last year, the European Union has repeatedly renewed its own commitment and pledged to reward Iran’s compliance with the sanctions relief promised under the deal.

But its failure to find an effective mechanism to enable its firms to continue doing business following the reimposition of US sanctions has left Tehran increasingly frustrated.

And strong criticism by the EU last month of Iran’s decision to retaliate by declaring itself no longer bound by some of its commitments has sparked further anger.

The ultra-conservative Javan newspaper has run a front-page cartoon depicting Foreign Minister Heiko Maas wearing a swastika armband, sporting a toothbrush moustache and performing a Nazi salute.

“The stinking leftovers of Nazism and fascism have manifested themselves in the spirit of the weakest Europe in history,” it says in an accompanying editorial.

The European Union “sent its envoy to Iran to say ‘Europe cannot implement without America’s approval but cannot accept Iran’s refusal to deliver on some of its commitments,'” the paper complains.

— AFP

2:25 pm

EU blocks Thyssenkrupp-Tata steel merger plan

The EU’s powerful antitrust authority has blocked the merger of German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp with Indian steel giant Tata, an expected veto that kills the deal.

“We prohibited the merger to avoid serious harm to European industrial customers and consumers,” EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager says in a statement.

The aim of the merger had been to create the second largest European steel company behind multinational giant ArcelorMittal and to join forces in the face of the surge of Chinese steel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is already under pressure over his involvement with SeaDrift, which has ties to ThyssenKrupp and plays a role in the high-profile Case 3000 investigation. That investigation has snared several close associates of Netanyahu, but not the premier himself, on suspicion that they received illicit funds as part of a massive graft scheme in the multi-billion-shekel state purchase of naval vessels and submarines from the German shipbuilder. Some have called it the largest suspected graft scandal in Israel’s history.

with AFP

2:22 pm

Iraq’s judiciary denies deal to commute French jihadist death sentences

Iraq’s judiciary has denied it had struck a deal with Paris to commute the death sentences of French nationals convicted in Baghdad for belonging to the Islamic State group.

A Baghdad court issued death sentences in recent weeks for 11 Frenchmen transferred to Iraqi custody from neighboring Syria, where they were caught fighting for IS.

Only an appeals court — not a bilateral agreement — can change their sentences, according to Abdalsattar Bayraqdar, spokesman for Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council.

“The sentences issued by Iraqi courts can only be reviewed by the court of cessation — which has the prerogative under the law to reaffirm the sentence or alter it depending on the circumstances of each crime — and not through deals between countries,” he says.

His statement comes after reports that Iraq’s government had struck a deal with Paris to commute the French citizens’ death sentences in exchange for money.

The 11 sentences are still not final.

According to Iraqi law, defendants have 30 days to appeal any sentence and for those facing the gallows, the appeal is automatically referred to the cassation court.

There, it will be reviewed by 12 judges, according to Mudhaffar Jaryan, a lawyer for one of the convicted men.

AFP

2:14 pm

PMO director-general tells Netanyahu he plans on stepping down soon

Prime Minister’s Office Director-General Yoav Horowitz has told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he would like to leave his post soon, the PMO says in a statement.

Horowitz had said before the April elections said he would be stepping down after the establishment of a new government, or by June at the latest.

Horowitz, 59, a longtime close confidant of Netanyahu since the two served together at the Israel Defense Forces elite unit Sayaret Matkal, has been Netanyahu’s chief of staff since 2016 and the PMO director-general since May 2018, when his predecessor Eli Groner resigned.

The statement says Netanyahu thanked Horowitz for three years of “dedicated and professional work” and added he was “sure he will continue to be successful in the future.”

Horowitz thanks Netanyahu “for the opportunity and trust I got from him and the privilege of working alongside him, serving the citizens of Israel and the State of Israel.”

2:14 pm

‘It was not a day of work. It was a day of abuse,’ ex-cleaner testifies against Sara Netanyahu

A woman who is suing the prime minister’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, for alleged abuse in the workplace when she was employed as a cleaner at the Prime Minister’s Residence has taken the stand in court for the first time and is facing a cross-examination from a defense attorney who accused her of lying.

Shira Raban, then a 24-year-old ultra-Orthodox mother of three, worked as a cleaner at the Netanyahu official residence for a month in 2017. She filed her lawsuit shortly after leaving her position, claiming NIS 225,000 ($64,000) in damages. Raban has alleged that the prime minister’s wife insulted her relentlessly throughout her short tenure.

Raban is giving testimony at the Jerusalem District Labor Court, where she repeated claims she made in an affidavit of the unacceptable conditions she was forced to endure by Netanyahu.

“On the first day I was in shock,” she says. “The conduct in the residence is unusual. It was important for Mrs. Netanyahu on the first day to show me the ropes. That I would understand the rules of the second floor and that I made sure to wash my hands before and after each thing I did.”

“It’s not a day’s work, it’s a day of abuse,” she said of the work conditions allegedly imposed on her. “It harms the body from the first second.”

2:12 pm

Forest on Gaza border torched by incendiary balloons

Firefighters are working to extinguish three blazes caused by incendiary balloons in the Kissufim forest bordering the Gaza Strip, authorities say.

Yesterday, municipal officials said that four fires had been ignited by incendiary balloons near Gaza border communities, with one of them burning hundreds of dunams of wheat fields.

On Friday Army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi said that an unofficial deal with Gazan terrorist groups for calm along the border was proving effective, and that there had been a decrease in the number of incendiary devices flown into Israel.

In addition, Kohavi told heads of communities near Gaza that violence along the border fence had calmed significantly from earlier this year, when clashes between protesting Palestinians and Israeli troops had been a near-daily occurrence.

read more:
comments