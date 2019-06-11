IDF Northern Command head: Israel won’t allow Hezbollah to fulfill its destructive ambitions

The head of the IDF Northern Command says Israel “will not allow [Hezbollah] to fulfill its plans and the destructive ambitions that it and its patron Hezbollah have.”

Maj. Gen. Amir Baram accuses the terror group of amassing rockets and building up a “terrorist infrastructure” in southern Lebanon, in contradiction of a UN resolution that is meant to keep the terror group out of the area.

Baram makes his remarks at a ceremony marking 13 years since the 2006 Second Lebanon War against Hezbollah.

The Northern Command chief says that, in a future war against the terror group, the country of Lebanon is likely to “pay a heavy price” for allowing Hezbollah to take root there.

“Hezbollah’s loyalty was and remains to the supreme leader of Iran, not to the citizens of Lebanon,” Baram says.

— Judah Ari Gross