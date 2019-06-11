US resident held in Iran freed, flies to Beirut

A Lebanese official says a US permanent resident imprisoned for years in Iran is free and on his way to Lebanon.

The official says Nizar Zakka, a Lebanese businessman, is on a plane with the chief of Lebanon’s General Security Directorate Gen. Ibrahim Abbas and heading to the Lebanese capital.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Zakka has been imprisoned in Iran since 2015. He is one of several prisoners with either dual nationality or links to the West held in Iran. His release comes as tensions between Iran and the US remain high after President Donald Trump withdrew America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

— AP