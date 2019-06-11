PMO director-general tells Netanyahu he plans on stepping down soon
search
home page
Live Now

Forest on Gaza border torched as incendiary balloons burn through fragile quiet

Firefighters work to extinguish 3 blazes in Kissufim forest bordering coastal enclave days after IDF chief of staff signaled that ceasefire deal with Hamas was holding

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:12 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Illustrative: Israeli firefighter battles a fire started by an incendiary device launched from Gaza Strip, near the Israel and Gaza border fence, May 15, 2019. (AP/Tsafrir Abayov)
Illustrative: Israeli firefighter battles a fire started by an incendiary device launched from Gaza Strip, near the Israel and Gaza border fence, May 15, 2019. (AP/Tsafrir Abayov)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.

2:14 pm

PMO director-general tells Netanyahu he plans on stepping down soon

Prime Minister’s Office Director-General Yoav Horowitz has told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he would like to leave his post soon, the PMO says in a statement.

Horowitz had said before the April elections said he would be stepping down after the establishment of a new government, or by June at the latest.

Horowitz, 59, a longtime close confidant of Netanyahu since the two served together at the Israel Defense Forces elite unit Sayaret Matkal, has been Netanyahu’s chief of staff since 2016 and the PMO director-general since May 2018, when his predecessor Eli Groner resigned.

The statement says Netanyahu thanked Horowitz for three years of “dedicated and professional work” and added he was “sure he will continue to be successful in the future.”

Horowitz thanks Netanyahu “for the opportunity and trust I got from him and the privilege of working alongside him, serving the citizens of Israel and the State of Israel.”

2:14 pm

‘It was not a day of work. It was a day of abuse,’ ex-cleaner testifies against Sara Netanyahu

A woman who is suing the prime minister’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, for alleged abuse in the workplace when she was employed as a cleaner at the Prime Minister’s Residence has taken the stand in court for the first time and is facing a cross-examination from a defense attorney who accused her of lying.

Shira Raban, then a 24-year-old ultra-Orthodox mother of three, worked as a cleaner at the Netanyahu official residence for a month in 2017. She filed her lawsuit shortly after leaving her position, claiming NIS 225,000 ($64,000) in damages. Raban has alleged that the prime minister’s wife insulted her relentlessly throughout her short tenure.

Raban is giving testimony at the Jerusalem District Labor Court, where she repeated claims she made in an affidavit of the unacceptable conditions she was forced to endure by Netanyahu.

“On the first day I was in shock,” she says. “The conduct in the residence is unusual. It was important for Mrs. Netanyahu on the first day to show me the ropes. That I would understand the rules of the second floor and that I made sure to wash my hands before and after each thing I did.”

“It’s not a day’s work, it’s a day of abuse,” she said of the work conditions allegedly imposed on her. “It harms the body from the first second.”

2:12 pm

Forest on Gaza border torched by incendiary balloons

Firefighters are working to extinguish three blazes caused by incendiary balloons in the Kissufim forest bordering the Gaza Strip, authorities say.

Yesterday, municipal officials said that four fires had been ignited by incendiary balloons near Gaza border communities, with one of them burning hundreds of dunams of wheat fields.

On Friday Army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi said that an unofficial deal with Gazan terrorist groups for calm along the border was proving effective, and that there had been a decrease in the number of incendiary devices flown into Israel.

In addition, Kohavi told heads of communities near Gaza that violence along the border fence had calmed significantly from earlier this year, when clashes between protesting Palestinians and Israeli troops had been a near-daily occurrence.

read more:
comments
Live Now
2:14 pm

PMO director-general tells Netanyahu he plans on stepping down soon

Prime Minister’s Office Director-General Yoav Horowitz has told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he would like to leave his post soon, the PMO says in a statement.

Horowitz had said before the April elections said he would be stepping down after the establishment of a new government, or by June at the latest.

Horowitz, 59, a longtime close confidant of Netanyahu since the two served together at the Israel Defense Forces elite unit Sayaret Matkal, has been Netanyahu’s chief of staff since 2016 and the PMO director-general since May 2018, when his predecessor Eli Groner resigned.

The statement says Netanyahu thanked Horowitz for three years of “dedicated and professional work” and added he was “sure he will continue to be successful in the future.”

Horowitz thanks Netanyahu “for the opportunity and trust I got from him and the privilege of working alongside him, serving the citizens of Israel and the State of Israel.”