PMO director-general tells Netanyahu he plans on stepping down soon

Prime Minister’s Office Director-General Yoav Horowitz has told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he would like to leave his post soon, the PMO says in a statement.

Horowitz had said before the April elections said he would be stepping down after the establishment of a new government, or by June at the latest.

Horowitz, 59, a longtime close confidant of Netanyahu since the two served together at the Israel Defense Forces elite unit Sayaret Matkal, has been Netanyahu’s chief of staff since 2016 and the PMO director-general since May 2018, when his predecessor Eli Groner resigned.

The statement says Netanyahu thanked Horowitz for three years of “dedicated and professional work” and added he was “sure he will continue to be successful in the future.”

Horowitz thanks Netanyahu “for the opportunity and trust I got from him and the privilege of working alongside him, serving the citizens of Israel and the State of Israel.”