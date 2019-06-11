Knesset approves $79 million budget for year’s second round of elections

Iran’s conservative press is mocking the EU’s position on a 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by Washington, accusing Germany’s foreign minister of exhibiting both impotence and high-handedness during talks in Tehran.

Since US President Donald Trump quit the agreement in May last year, the European Union has repeatedly renewed its own commitment and pledged to reward Iran’s compliance with the sanctions relief promised under the deal.

But its failure to find an effective mechanism to enable its firms to continue doing business following the reimposition of US sanctions has left Tehran increasingly frustrated.

And strong criticism by the EU last month of Iran’s decision to retaliate by declaring itself no longer bound by some of its commitments has sparked further anger.

The ultra-conservative Javan newspaper has run a front-page cartoon depicting Foreign Minister Heiko Maas wearing a swastika armband, sporting a toothbrush moustache and performing a Nazi salute.

“The stinking leftovers of Nazism and fascism have manifested themselves in the spirit of the weakest Europe in history,” it says in an accompanying editorial.

The European Union “sent its envoy to Iran to say ‘Europe cannot implement without America’s approval but cannot accept Iran’s refusal to deliver on some of its commitments,'” the paper complains.

