White House confirms Egypt, Jordan and Morocco attendance at Bahrain summit

The White House has confirmed the attendance of three more countries at its economic peace summit in Bahrain later this month

“Morocco, Jordan, and Egypt have told us that they are attending,” a senior White House official tells The Times of Israel.

Rabat, Amman and Cairo have yet to release statements of their own on the matter, but the US says the three countries are slated to join Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE and host country Bahrain at the confab in Manama on June 25-26.

— Jacob Magid