Authorities suspect incendiary balloon caused fire near Gaza border town

Jordan, Egypt and Morocco will reportedly be attending the US-led economic summit in Bahrain later this month.

Jared Kushner tells the al-Quds Palestinian daily that Amman and Cairo will particapate in the workshop and Channel 13 cites a US official who says that Morocco has also confirmed that it will be attending.

The US administration and Bahrain announced in mid-May that they will host an economic workshop in the Bahraini capital on June 25 and 26 that “will facilitate discussions on an ambitious, achievable vision and framework for a prosperous future for the Palestinian people and the region.”

American officials have said that the meeting will deal with the economic portion of its apparently forthcoming plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Kushner also tells the Palestinian newspaper that an official announcement regarding the participation of Jordan and Egypt in the summit in Bahrain will be made in the coming hours.

— with Adam Rasgon