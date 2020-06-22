Ministers instruct health system to ready for 2,000 more patients on ventilators
Cabinet tasked with combating pandemic votes unanimously to issue directive, while Netanyahu asserts that all preventative measures must be taken

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:09 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

A passenger wearing a face mask at Yitzhak Navon train station in Jerusalem on June 22, 2020. (Olivier Fitoussii/Flash90)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.

2:56 pm

ZOA launches campaign in Israel pushing government to annex parts of West Bank

The Zionist Organization of America has launched a campaign to push the government of Israel to move forward with plans to annex large parts of the West Bank.

As part of its campaign, the ZOA has plastered two large posters at the entrance to Jerusalem that read “sovereignty NOW” and “America stands with Israel at this historic moment.

The campaign appears to go against the will of the public, which according to a recent Channel 12 poll only supports the controversial move to the tune of 34%.

2:47 pm

Detained Lebanese woman accused of dealing with Israel

A Lebanese political activist who was detained last week was charged on Monday with collaborating with Israel and referred to a military prosecutor, Lebanon’s state-run news agency reports.

The National News Agency says Government Commissioner to the Military Court Judge Fadi Akiki charged Kinda El-Khatib with visiting Israel and “dealing with spies of the Israeli enemy.” The report adds that the judge referred El-Khatib to a military investigative judge for questioning. The military judge is expected to issue a formal arrest warrant.

Lebanon and Israel are in a state of war and each bans its citizens from visiting the other country.

El-Khatib was detained last week with her brother, who was later released. According to local media reports, she had visited Israel by crossing from Jordan.

She has been active on social media, where she harshly criticized Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group and its strong ally, Lebanese President Michel Aoun. Hezbollah and Israel fought a monthlong war in 2006.

Shortly before the charges were filed today, dozens rallied in Beirut demanding El-Khatib’s release and saying that she was innocent.

The protesters say El-Khatib’s case is similar to that of Ziad Itani, a Lebanese stage actor who was released in 2018 after being cleared of charges of collaborating with Israel. Itani spent about four months in prison.

— AP

2:45 pm

‘Coronavirus cabinet’ rejects Defense Ministry recommendation to ready for 2,500 patients on ventilators

The Defense Ministry warns Israel may face a scenario in which up to 2,500 COVID-19 patients require ventilation, amid an increase in new coronavirus infections.

Under this potential scenario, which was presented to the so-called coronavirus cabinet, Israel could see 2,500 people on ventilators, 7,500 requiring hospitalization, 125,000 sick with COVID-19 and hundreds killed by the virus, according to a statement from Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office.

“The scenario is based on models that took into account extreme situations from the world. It must be emphasized this is not a forecast but rather an operational scenario that the Defense Ministry is recommending the state prepare for in terms of the tools at its disposal,” the statement says.

But the coronavirus cabinet has evidently rejected the prediction, instead directing the health system to prepare for as many as 2,000 patients requiring ventilation.

2:42 pm

Bennett claims Hezbollah encouraging migrants in Lebanon to cross into Israel

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett claims the Hezbollah terror group is “encouraging” migrants to illegally cross the Lebanese border into Israel.

Lebanon’s unprecedented economic crisis means that many migrants have not been paid for months while some salaries were cut by more than half. Others have lost their jobs after employers dumped them on the streets or outside their home country’s embassies.

Last week, Israeli troops detained a man who crossed into Israel from southern Lebanon. The Sudanese migrant appeared to be coming to the Jewish state in search of work.

Bennett did not provide proof of a concentrated effort by the Lebanese terror group, but simply says in a video statement that Hezbollah is “surely satisfied” with the result, hoping that it will lead Israel to “fall asleep at the wheel.”

2:30 pm

Trump peddles conspiracy theory about potential rigging of 2020 elections

US President Donald Trump peddles a conspiracy theory, claiming that the upcoming presidential race will be “rigged” thanks to “MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!”

The president provides no proof for the claim. While he has frequently criticized mail-in ballots, he himself has admitted voting in such a matter in the past.

2:24 pm

Opposition head discusses dangers of annexation with UN envoy

Opposition chairman Yair Lapid meets with UN Middle East envoy Nikolay Mladenov to “discuss at length the possible implications of annexation and [the resulting] instability in the West Bank and Gaza, according to a statement from his office.

Somewhat notably, he uses the term West Bank, rather than Judea and Samaria, which is rather rare for non-left-wing Israeli politicians.

2:19 pm

Trump appears to push AOC to challenge Schumer in Senate primary

US President Donald Trump retweets an article on speculation that progressive Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might challenge Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer in the 2022 primary.

“Actually, that would be a big improvement – and she would win!” the president tweets.

2:16 pm

More than 1,100,000 workers fired or furloughed — CBS

Newly released Central Bureau of Statistics data shows that more than one million, one hundred thousand workers were fired or placed on unpaid leave through the month of May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

2:12 pm

Waitress files sexual harassment complaint against former senior Israeli MK

A waitress who claims that a former senior Israeli politician committed a sexually obscene act against her at her workplace has filed a complaint at the Yarkon Police Station in northern Tel Aviv. The identity of the politician has not been revealed.

2:12 pm

The “coronavirus cabinet” tasked with leading the government’s response to the coronavirus votes unanimously to instruct the healthcare system to prepare for hospitals around the country to accept an additional 2,000 coronavirus patients who will need to be hooked up to ventilators.

The directive also instructs hospitals to be prepared for an additional 2,000 patients requiring ventilators for respiratory illnesses other than COVID-19.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells ministers during the meeting that the government must take every preventative measure in order to avoid such an extreme scenario, but that nevertheless, the Health Ministry must still be prepared for it.

