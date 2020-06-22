Opposition head discusses dangers of annexation with UN envoy
Ministers instruct health system to ready for 2,000 more patients on ventilators

Cabinet tasked with combating pandemic votes unanimously to issue directive, while Netanyahu asserts that all preventative measures must be taken

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:09 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

A passenger wearing a face mask at Yitzhak Navon train station in Jerusalem on June 22, 2020. (Olivier Fitoussii/Flash90)
A passenger wearing a face mask at Yitzhak Navon train station in Jerusalem on June 22, 2020. (Olivier Fitoussii/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.

2:24 pm

Opposition head discusses dangers of annexation with UN envoy

Opposition chairman Yair Lapid meets with UN Middle East envoy Nikolay Mladenov to “discuss at length the possible implications of annexation and [the resulting] instability in the West Bank and Gaza, according to a statement from his office.

Somewhat notably, he uses the term West Bank, rather than Judea and Samaria, which is rather rare for non-left-wing Israeli politicians.

2:19 pm

Trump appears to push AOC to challenge Schumer in Senate primary

US President Donald Trump retweets an article on speculation that progressive Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might challenge Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer in the 2022 primary.

“Actually, that would be a big improvement – and she would win!” the president tweets.

2:16 pm

More than 1,100,000 workers fired or furloughed — CBS

Newly released Central Bureau of Statistics data shows that more than one million, one hundred thousand workers were fired or placed on unpaid leave through the month of May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

2:12 pm

Waitress files sexual harassment complaint against former senior Israeli MK

A waitress who claims that a former senior Israeli politician committed a sexually obscene act against her at her workplace has filed a complaint at the Yarkon Police Station in northern Tel Aviv. The identity of the politician has not been revealed.

2:12 pm

Ministers instruct health system to ready for 2,000 more patients on ventilators

The “coronavirus cabinet” tasked with leading the government’s response to the coronavirus votes unanimously to instruct the healthcare system to prepare for hospitals around the country to accept an additional 2,000 coronavirus patients who will need to be hooked up to ventilators.

The directive also instructs hospitals to be prepared for an additional 2,000 patients requiring ventilators for respiratory illnesses other than COVID-19.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells ministers during the meeting that the government must take every preventative measure in order to avoid such an extreme scenario, but that nevertheless, the Health Ministry must still be prepared for it.

2:24 pm

