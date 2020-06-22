Jordan seeks $6.6 billion for Syria crisis
US State Department official: We aren’t barring Israel from Chinese investments

Assistant secretary says Washington recognizes Jerusalem’s interest in ‘normal’ economic relationship with Beijing, but adds that new deals should still be audited

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:09 pm 0 Edit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, March 21, 2017. (Xinhua/Rao Ainmin/ via JTA)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, March 21, 2017. (Xinhua/Rao Ainmin/ via JTA)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.

5:32 pm

Jordan seeks $6.6 billion for Syria crisis

Jordan announces it is seeking $6.6 billion from international donors to face the ongoing challenge of hosting hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees.

“We are launching a $6.6 billion intervention plan for the Syria crisis for 2020-2022,” Planning and International Cooperation Minister Wissam Rabadi says at a press conference.

He requested the international community’s continued support, saying the Hashemite kingdom “is hosting more than 1.3 million Syrians.”

“This has had serious repercussions on the economy, infrastructure and budget of the Jordanian state,” Rabadi says.

Citing the coronavirus pandemic, he says the world was facing “exceptional circumstances” that presented “an additional burden for Jordan.”

Jordan hosts some 650,000 Syrian refugees registered with the UN refugee agency, while authorities say some 700,000 Syrians were already in the kingdom before the conflict started in 2011.

In early 2018, the government and UN agencies approved a $7.3 billion aid plan for the kingdom to respond to the Syria crisis in 2018-2020.

Jordan, which shares a border with Syria, has often complained of shrinking international aid.

The Syria conflict has killed over 380,000 people and displaced millions.

— AFP

5:19 pm

Trains return to the tracks, albeit with few passengers aboard

Israel Railways returned to operation this morning, but Channel 12 reports that very few passengers took advantage of the train service.

Usually, 250,000 passengers purchase train tickets every day. Today, just 52,000 tickets purchased tickets.

However, the network says, the numbers are expected to rise in the coming days.

5:17 pm

US State Department official: We aren’t barring Israel from Chinese investments

US State Department Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker tells the Kan public broadcaster that Washington is not telling Jerusalem that it cannot invest in Chinese corporations

The issue is reported to have become a source of friction between the two close allies as Israel has sought to develop its relationship with Beijing.

“We are not telling Israel what to decide when it comes to investments from China. Obviously you need to have a normal relationship with Beijing,” he tells Kan.

However, he adds that a separate body responsible for auditing such business deals with China is necessary.

4:59 pm

2,766 Israelis return to work in previous day; 1,140 file for unemployment

The Israeli Employment Service reports that 2,766 people returned to work  in the previous day.

In addition, 1,140 Israelis filed for unemployment.

Since the government began easing restrictions aimed at curbing the pandemic last month, 353,616 people have returned to their places of work after being furloughed.

4:54 pm

Al-Qaeda-linked group in Syria detains former commander

The main al-Qaeda-linked group in Syria has detained one of its own former commanders who had defected and set up his own hardline outfit earlier this year after coming out against a ceasefire, opposition activists says.

The activists said a big force from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, raided the house of Jamal Zeina, better known as Abu Malek al-Tali, on the outskirts of the northwestern city of Idlib and detained him.

Al-Tali was behind major operations for the group that used to be known as Nusra Front, including the December 2013 kidnapping of 12 Orthodox nuns from Maaloula, a Christian village in Syria that insurgents controlled for few months during the country’s nine-year conflict. Nusra Front exchanged the nuns four months later with women held in Syrian government prisons.

In 2014, militants under al-Tali’s command briefly stormed the Lebanese border town of Arsal and captured more than two dozen Lebanese soldiers and policemen. Nusra Front exchanged the troops it was holding with prisoners held in Lebanon.

Al-Tali, a Syrian citizen, is known to be a hardliner who is opposed to a truce reached in March between Russia and Turkey that stopped a Syrian government offensive on Idlib province, the last remaining rebel stronghold in the country. The three-month offensive under the cover of Russian airstrikes killed hundreds and sent a million people fleeing toward the Turkish border.

Al-Tali defected in April and set up his own group that became close to al-Qaeda-linked Horas al-Din group, Arabic for “Guardians of Religion.” Horas al-Din are hardcore al-Qaeda elements who broke away from HTS.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says al-Tali defected from HTS in April, adding that he had personally acquired large sums of money from the deal to release the nuns.

The Shaam Newtork, an activist collective, said al-Tali and other former HTS commanders have been opposed to recent policies adopted by the group’s top commander, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, who has been taking cautious steps since Turkey sent thousands of soldiers into Idlib earlier this year.

Al-Tali’s son, Orwa, was shot dead in 2017 in an apparent internal feud between militants in northwest Syria.

— AP

4:34 pm

In highest single-day total since pandemic’s start, 142 cases reported in PA areas of West Bank

Since this morning, 142 new coronavirus infections have been confirmed in the West Bank, Palestinian government spokesperson Ibrahim Milhim says, the highest single-day increase in cases since the start of the pandemic.

The West Bank has witnessed a concerning spike in cases over the past week, with Palestinian health officials saying that they may be entering a “second wave.” Four out of the last five days have set new records for infections in the area.

To prevent the spread of the virus, social gatherings were banned across the West Bank on Saturday, and two governorates — Hebron and Nablus — have been placed under lockdown. Hebron, especially, has emerged as the epicenter of the outbreak, registering over 200 cases in the last two days alone.

The total number of West Bank cases is now 903. Two West Bank residents have died from the novel coronavirus, according to Palestinian health ministry statistics.

— Aaron Boxerman

4:27 pm

Palestinian village targeted in latest apparent hate crime

Residents of the Palestinian village of Beitillu woke up this morning to discover that their central West Bank town had been targeted in an apparent hate crime, the Yesh Din rights group reports.

Five vehicles had their tires slashed and a home nearby was spray-painted with the Hebrew phrase “Enough throwing stones” and a Star of David.

Police have yet to open a probe into the matter, but rights groups say that arrests in such cases are exceedingly rare anyway.

4:23 pm

IDF reportedly blocking entrances to Jericho where PA rally against annexation slated to begin shortly

The IDF is blocking entrances to the Palestinian city of Jericho in the Jordan Valley, where the PA has organized a protest against Israel’s plans to annex large parts of the West Bank. The rally is slated to begin at 5 p.m., Ynet reports.

4:22 pm

Germany works to tame meatpacking outbreak

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman says “everything needs to be done” to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus linked to a large slaughterhouse where over 1,300 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Steffen Seibert says 20 workers at the Toennies meat plant in the western Guetersloh region have been hospitalized and several are in intensive care.

“We very much hope that all those who have fallen ill survive,” Seibert tells reporters in Berlin. “This is an outbreak that needs to be taken very seriously.”

Authorities have scrambled to stop the outbreak from spreading, by ordering mass tests of all workers and putting thousands of people into quarantine. The outbreak at Toennies, where many workers are migrants from Eastern Europe, has pushed up Germany’s daily infection rate.

Authorities have dispatched virologists, contact tracing teams and the German army to help contain the outbreak.

Germany’s disease control center says the country has seen 190,359 confirmed cases and 8,885 virus-related deaths — about five times fewer deaths than in Britain.

— AP

4:18 pm

Report: Shin Bet chief warns renewed use of tracking technology exposes agency to hacking

Shin Bet chief Nadav Argman warned the government’s “coronavirus cabinet” that the renewed use of the security service’s technology to identify individuals exposed to the virus leaves the agency open to hacking of its sensitive technology, a participant in the latest session of the key ministerial body tells Channel 13.

3:49 pm

WHO chief warns world leaders not to ‘politicize’ pandemic

World leaders must not politicize the coronavirus pandemic but unite to fight it, the head of the World Health Organization warns, reminding all that the pandemic is still accelerating and producing record daily increases in infections.

The comments by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has faced criticism from US President Donald Trump, come as the number of reported infections soared in Brazil, Iraq, India and southern and western US states, straining local hospitals.

In New York City, once the epicenter of the US outbreak, today is a key day for lifting many coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

It took over three months for the world to see 1 million virus infections, but the last 1 million cases have come in just eight days, Tedros says during a videoconference for the Dubai-based World Government Summit.

Tedros does not mention Trump’s name or the fact that he is determined to pull the United States out of the UN health agency but warned against “politicizing” the pandemic.

“The greatest threat we face now is not the virus itself, it’s the lack of global solidarity and global leadership,” he says. “We cannot defeat this pandemic with a divided world.”

Trump has criticized the WHO for its early response to the outbreak and what he considers its excessive praise of China, where the outbreak began, as his administration’s response in the U.S. has come under scrutiny. In response, Trump has threatened to end all US funding for the WHO.

Nearly 9 million people have been infected by the virus worldwide and more than 468,000 have died, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Experts say the actual numbers are much higher, due to limited testing and asymptomatic cases.

— AP

3:42 pm

Coronavirus cabinet set to approve increase in penalty for Israelis who don’t wear masks

The ministerial cabinet tasked with leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic is expected to approve an increase in the fines given out to Israelis who fail to wear masks while out in public, Hebrew media reports.

The fines are expected to be raised from NIS 200 to NIS 500 ($145).

In addition, Hebrew media reports that the coronavius cabinet will also authorize municipalities to close businesses that violate guidelines aimed at curbing the pandemic.

3:42 pm

World shares slip as global virus tally approaches 9 million

World stock markets mostly traded lower today as reports of new coronavirus infections in the US and worldwide surged, with the global total approaching 9 million.

European markets opened lower after a mixed session in Asia, though Wall Street futures were up slightly.

Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.4% to 6,265 and the CAC 40 in Paris fell 0.7% to 4,946. Germany’s DAX slid 0.7% to 12,250, with payments company Wirecard diving almost 40% after it said that some $2 billion in missing funds in an accounting scandal probably don’t exist.

US markets appeared set to edge up, with futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow up 0.6% and 0.5%.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.2% to 22,437.27, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 0.5% to 24,515.23. The Kospi in South Korea slipped 0.7% to 2,126.73.

The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% lower to 2,965.27, while India’s Sensex jumped 0.9%. Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 was almost unchanged at 5,944.50, supported by a report that consumer spending has rebounded more quickly from the pandemic shock than expected, analysts say.

Investors appear cautious with prices already relatively high and “out of whack” with earnings expectations, Mizuho Bank said in a commentary. “And so, investors may be increasingly nervous about being caught on the wrong side of ‘irrational exuberance,'” it says.

On top of that, the “sheer speed and amplitude of the equity market rebound … from the depths of the March sell-off may also counsel some patience rather than haste; prudently pausing to take profits for the quarter,” it said.

The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the previous 24 hours. The UN health agency said on Sunday that Brazil led the way with 54,771 cases and the US next at 36,617. India confirmed 15,400 new cases.

The United States also reported more than 30,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday and Saturday, with the daily totals their highest since May 1. A large share of the cases are in the South, West and Midwest, where hospitals in some areas are becoming overwhelmed.

— AP

2:56 pm

ZOA launches campaign in Israel pushing government to annex parts of West Bank

The Zionist Organization of America has launched a campaign to push the government of Israel to move forward with plans to annex large parts of the West Bank.

As part of its campaign, the ZOA has plastered two large posters at the entrance to Jerusalem that read “sovereignty NOW” and “America stands with Israel at this historic moment.

The campaign appears to go against the will of the public, which according to a recent Channel 12 poll only supports the controversial move to the tune of 34%.

2:47 pm

Detained Lebanese woman accused of dealing with Israel

A Lebanese political activist who was detained last week was charged on Monday with collaborating with Israel and referred to a military prosecutor, Lebanon’s state-run news agency reports.

The National News Agency says Government Commissioner to the Military Court Judge Fadi Akiki charged Kinda El-Khatib with visiting Israel and “dealing with spies of the Israeli enemy.” The report adds that the judge referred El-Khatib to a military investigative judge for questioning. The military judge is expected to issue a formal arrest warrant.

Lebanon and Israel are in a state of war and each bans its citizens from visiting the other country.

El-Khatib was detained last week with her brother, who was later released. According to local media reports, she had visited Israel by crossing from Jordan.

She has been active on social media, where she harshly criticized Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group and its strong ally, Lebanese President Michel Aoun. Hezbollah and Israel fought a monthlong war in 2006.

Shortly before the charges were filed today, dozens rallied in Beirut demanding El-Khatib’s release and saying that she was innocent.

The protesters say El-Khatib’s case is similar to that of Ziad Itani, a Lebanese stage actor who was released in 2018 after being cleared of charges of collaborating with Israel. Itani spent about four months in prison.

— AP

2:45 pm

‘Coronavirus cabinet’ rejects Defense Ministry recommendation to ready for 2,500 patients on ventilators

The Defense Ministry warns Israel may face a scenario in which up to 2,500 COVID-19 patients require ventilation, amid an increase in new coronavirus infections.

Under this potential scenario, which was presented to the so-called coronavirus cabinet, Israel could see 2,500 people on ventilators, 7,500 requiring hospitalization, 125,000 sick with COVID-19 and hundreds killed by the virus, according to a statement from Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office.

“The scenario is based on models that took into account extreme situations from the world. It must be emphasized this is not a forecast but rather an operational scenario that the Defense Ministry is recommending the state prepare for in terms of the tools at its disposal,” the statement says.

But the coronavirus cabinet has evidently rejected the prediction, instead directing the health system to prepare for as many as 2,000 patients requiring ventilation.

2:42 pm

Bennett claims Hezbollah encouraging migrants in Lebanon to cross into Israel

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett claims the Hezbollah terror group is “encouraging” migrants to illegally cross the Lebanese border into Israel.

Lebanon’s unprecedented economic crisis means that many migrants have not been paid for months while some salaries were cut by more than half. Others have lost their jobs after employers dumped them on the streets or outside their home country’s embassies.

Last week, Israeli troops detained a man who crossed into Israel from southern Lebanon. The Sudanese migrant appeared to be coming to the Jewish state in search of work.

Bennett did not provide proof of a concentrated effort by the Lebanese terror group, but simply says in a video statement that Hezbollah is “surely satisfied” with the result, hoping that it will lead Israel to “fall asleep at the wheel.”

2:30 pm

Trump peddles conspiracy theory about potential rigging of 2020 elections

US President Donald Trump peddles a conspiracy theory, claiming that the upcoming presidential race will be “rigged” thanks to “MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!”

The president provides no proof for the claim. While he has frequently criticized mail-in ballots, he himself has admitted voting in such a matter in the past.

2:24 pm

Opposition head discusses dangers of annexation with UN envoy

Opposition chairman Yair Lapid meets with UN Middle East envoy Nikolay Mladenov to “discuss at length the possible implications of annexation and [the resulting] instability in the West Bank and Gaza, according to a statement from his office.

Somewhat notably, he uses the term West Bank, rather than Judea and Samaria, which is rather rare for non-left-wing Israeli politicians.

2:19 pm

Trump appears to push AOC to challenge Schumer in Senate primary

US President Donald Trump retweets an article on speculation that progressive Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might challenge Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer in the 2022 primary.

“Actually, that would be a big improvement – and she would win!” the president tweets.

2:16 pm

More than 1,100,000 workers fired or furloughed — CBS

Newly released Central Bureau of Statistics data shows that more than one million, one hundred thousand workers were fired or placed on unpaid leave through the month of May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

2:12 pm

Waitress files sexual harassment complaint against former senior Israeli MK

A waitress who claims that a former senior Israeli politician committed a sexually obscene act against her at her workplace has filed a complaint at the Yarkon Police Station in northern Tel Aviv. The identity of the politician has not been revealed.

2:12 pm

Ministers instruct health system to ready for 2,000 more patients on ventilators

The “coronavirus cabinet” tasked with leading the government’s response to the coronavirus votes unanimously to instruct the healthcare system to prepare for hospitals around the country to accept an additional 2,000 coronavirus patients who will need to be hooked up to ventilators.

The directive also instructs hospitals to be prepared for an additional 2,000 patients requiring ventilators for respiratory illnesses other than COVID-19.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells ministers during the meeting that the government must take every preventative measure in order to avoid such an extreme scenario, but that nevertheless, the Health Ministry must still be prepared for it.

