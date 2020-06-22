‘I’m mother of the martyr, who I pray will be the last one,’ says Iyad Halak’s mother at rally

Israel has sworn in its latest openly gay lawmaker, marking a record for the country considered a regional pioneer on LGBT rights, despite opposition from religious conservatives.

Yorai Lahav Hertzanu from the centrist Blue and White alliance became the latest politician to join the 120-seat Knesset, bringing to six the number of openly gay lawmakers.

All are men and represent parties from across the political spectrum, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party.

Lahav Hertzanu’s appointment came after a law change allowing ministers to leave their parliamentary seat and be replaced by another member of their own party.

Five percent of Israeli lawmakers are now openly gay, the fourth-highest figure in the world, according to political scientist Andrew Reynolds.

It comes “after Britain, 8.1%, Liechtenstein, 8%, and the Scottish parliament, 7.7%,” said Reynolds, who directs an LGBT representative program at the University of North Carolina in the United States.

Israel’s first LGBT lawmaker, Uzi Even, was appointed in 2002, and the community in the Jewish state has far more rights than those in most Middle Eastern countries.

Openly gay soldiers serve in the military, while Israel recognizes same-sex marriages conducted abroad, and gay and lesbian couples have surrogacy rights.

“There have been very positive developments in recent decades,” says Or Keshet from Israel’s leading LGBT organization Aguda.

“It’s very encouraging that there are six lawmakers representing different parties from the community,” he said, adding that their success made them role models for young people.

“But we expect all those elected to represent us and advance equal rights,” says Keshet. “And there is still a lot to do.”

— AFP