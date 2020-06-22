Ministers instruct health system to ready for 2,000 more patients on ventilators

The “coronavirus cabinet” tasked with leading the government’s response to the coronavirus votes unanimously to instruct the healthcare system to prepare for hospitals around the country to accept an additional 2,000 coronavirus patients who will need to be hooked up to ventilators.

The directive also instructs hospitals to be prepared for an additional 2,000 patients requiring ventilators for respiratory illnesses other than COVID-19.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells ministers during the meeting that the government must take every preventative measure in order to avoid such an extreme scenario, but that nevertheless, the Health Ministry must still be prepared for it.