Bennett claims Hezbollah encouraging migrants in Lebanon to cross into Israel

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett claims the Hezbollah terror group is “encouraging” migrants to illegally cross the Lebanese border into Israel.

Lebanon’s unprecedented economic crisis means that many migrants have not been paid for months while some salaries were cut by more than half. Others have lost their jobs after employers dumped them on the streets or outside their home country’s embassies.

Last week, Israeli troops detained a man who crossed into Israel from southern Lebanon. The Sudanese migrant appeared to be coming to the Jewish state in search of work.

Bennett did not provide proof of a concentrated effort by the Lebanese terror group, but simply says in a video statement that Hezbollah is “surely satisfied” with the result, hoping that it will lead Israel to “fall asleep at the wheel.”