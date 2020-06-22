IDF announces new restrictions for soldiers as virus cases mount

A poll published in the Washington Post finds that 67 percent of Americans believe that it is “acceptable” to question the Israeli-American relationship, or that it’s the “duty” of members of Congress to do so.

The survey conducted by pollster Shibley Telhami finds that number climbs to an overwhelming 81 percent among Democrats, but that even a majority of Republicans agreed that questioning the long-hailed relationship is acceptable.

The online survey polled 2,395 respondents on March 12-20.

Those surveyed were asked the following: “In the midterm election, several members of the House of Representatives were elected who have been vocally critical of Israeli government policies and of American support for Israel. Regardless of whether you agree or disagree with their specific criticism, or whether or not you back American support for Israel, tell me which of the following is closer to your view?

Nine percent of respondents said it is “unacceptable” for members of Congress to question the Israeli-American relationship. Among Republicans, this number climbed to 12%, but among Democrats, it dropped to six percent.

Nineteen percent said it is the “duty” of Congress members to defend the US-Israel relationship. Among Republicans, this number climbed to 32%, but among Democrats, it dropped to nine percent. Among independents, the number stood at 12%.

Twenty-eight percent of respondents said that it’s unacceptable to question the US-Israel relationship or that “members of Congress have a duty as members to defend the relationship.”