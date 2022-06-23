Students heading back to classrooms nationwide as teachers’ strike halted

Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli holds an urgent meeting to discuss the ongoing chaos at Ben Gurion Airport, where passengers are forced to wait hours in line due to a manpower shortage.

According to Channel 12 news, Michaeli says that she does not intend to limit or cut the number of flights to deal with the overcrowding — because she believes such a move would only increase already high flight prices.

Michaeli reportedly calls on the Israel Airports Authority — which has claimed it has been unable to enlist the necessary workers — to consider creative solutions.