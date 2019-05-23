Iran military chief: Tehran closely monitoring ‘malicious’ US government

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
UN agency for Palestinians rejects US call to dismantle it
The head of the United Nations organization for Palestinian refugees rejects a US call to dismantle the agency, saying it cannot be blamed for stalled peace efforts.
UNRWA’s commissioner general Pierre Krahenbuhl rebuffs the criticism from US envoy Jason Greenblatt during a visit to the Gaza Strip.
“I unreservedly reject the accompanying narrative that suggests that somehow UNRWA is to blame for the continuation of the refugee-hood of Palestine refugees, of their growing numbers and their growing needs,” he says in response to a question about Greenblatt’s comments.
“The fact that UNRWA still exists today is an illustration of the failure of the parties and the international community to resolve the issue politically — and one cannot deflect the attention onto a humanitarian organization,” he says at a press conference in Gaza City.
The Trump administration last year cut off its roughly $300 million annual donation to UNRWA, and administration officials now argue the agency has run its course.
— AFP
Plane with faulty engine makes safe emergency landing at Ben Gurion Airport
A plane with an engine malfunction lands safely after an emergency was declared at the Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv.
The plane, carrying 194 passengers and crew members, had a problem with its left engine overheating minutes after taking off from Israel to Batumi, Georgia.
Ambulances and large medical forces were waiting for the plane in case of a crash landing.
But the landing was carried out safely.
Poway synagogue dedicates new Torah scroll in honor of slain worshiper
A Southern California synagogue where a gunman killed a woman and wounded three people dedicated a new Torah scroll — the holiest object in Judaism — to the slain woman on Wednesday.
The handwritten Biblical scroll had the final letters inked by a scribe during a ceremony at Chabad of Poway. It was carried outside under a canopy into the street to clapping and singing.
Torah dedicated to Poway Synagogue shooting victim Lori Kaye is held during a ceremony by her husband Dr. Howard Kaye. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/3eNAaFCpxf
— Kristen Shanahan (@k_shan7) May 23, 2019
The Torah was dedicated to Lori Gilbert Kaye, 60, who was killed on April 27 when a gunman walked into the synagogue on the last day of Passover and opened fire on congregants with a semiautomatic assault rifle. Authorities said the man emptied the 10 rounds from the gun and was carrying 50 more but had trouble reloading and during the pause he was chased outside by some congregation members.
Kaye was hit twice in the synagogue foyer.
Kaye’s husband, Howard Kaye, carried the Torah through the street.
The ceremony was conducted by Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who lost a finger in the attack and appeared with his hands bandaged. An 8-year-old girl and her uncle also were wounded.
— AP
Senior German diplomat in Tehran for nuclear deal talks
A senior German diplomat is heading to Tehran to press Iran to continue to respect the landmark nuclear deal, despite the unilateral withdrawal of the US and increasing pressure from Washington.
Tensions are soaring in the Mideast recently as the White House earlier this month sent an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the region over a still-unexplained threat it perceived from Iran.
Berlin’s Foreign Ministry says Political Director Jens Ploetner will hold talks with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to try salvage the nuclear deal signed in 2015 in Vienna.
“The situation in the Persian Gulf and the region, and the situation surrounding the Vienna nuclear agreement, is extremely serious,” the German Foreign Ministry says in an email to The Associated Press. “There is a real risk of escalation — including due to misunderstandings or an incident. In this situation, dialogue is very important.”
Relations between Washington and Tehran plummeted a year ago when Trump pulled out of the multinational agreement negotiated under his predecessor Barack Obama under which Tehran drastically scaled back its nuclear work in return for promises of sanctions relief.
Tensions have ratcheted up further this month, with Washington announcing additional economic measures against Tehran, before deploying an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the region over a still-unexplained threat it perceived from Iran.
— Agencies
Firefighters pull 3 kids out of burning building in Beitar Illit
Firefighters are working to put out at least three fires in the Jerusalem area, including one at an apartment building in the nearby Beitar Illit settlement where residents are believed to be trapped inside.
According to news reports, firefighters have pulled three children from the building in Beitar Illit, and are working to locate other residents.
Other blaze was reported adjacent to the Uzi Narkiss Bridge in northern Jerusalem, and in the Mevasseret Zion suburb.
Usually warm temperatures and smoldering remains of Lag B’Omer bonfires have sparked dozens of brush fires across the country.
Earlier, authorities evacuated dozens of residents in the southern West Bank settlement of Beit Hagai as firefighters battled a nearby blaze.
Residents in Hebron-area settlement evacuated due to brush fires
Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire near the West Bank settlement of Beit Hagai, south of Hebron.
Authorities have ordered the evacuation of Beit Hagai residents as a precaution, and are shutting of the community’s electric supply as a precaution.
Usually warm temperatures and smoldering remains of Lag B’Omer bonfires have sparked several brush fires across the country, including near the cities of Beit Shemesh and Elad.
British government postpones vote on Brexit bill
The British government postpones a crucial Brexit vote scheduled for the week starting June 3, following an outcry from hard-line Brexiteers over concessions made by Prime Minister Theresa May.
“We will update the house on the publication and introduction of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill on our return from the Whitsun recess,” government official Mark Spencer tells MPs.
— AFP
Guards commander: Iran closely monitoring ‘malicious’ US government
A senior commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards calls the growing tensions with the US a “clash of wills,” and says Iran’s armed forces will remain watchful of the US government.
“The confrontation and face-off of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the malicious government of America is the arena for a clash of wills,” Major General Mohammad Baqeri is quoted as saying in state-run media according to Reuters.
“The enemies should know that the Iranian military will not waste even a single moment monitoring the enemies’ schemes and adventurism,” he says.
Baqeri adds that Iran will deliver a “hard, crushing and obliterating response” to any enemy “adventurism.”
