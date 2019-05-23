Nearly all of Mevo Modi’im destroyed by wildfire

A senior police official says all the dozens of wildfires that swept across the country today are under control, and that there is no danger posed to the public.

“All of the fires are under control, there is no life-threatening danger,” says acting Public Security Minister Moti Cohen. “All of the fires are more or less under control.”

He adds that could change if the wind increases or changes direction overnight.

“We’ll see how we manage at night, when firefighting planes aren’t operating.”

Some 3,500 people were evacuated from their homes earlier today as firefighters battled hundreds of fires, mostly in central Israel.