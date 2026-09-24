Netanyahu lands at airport north of NYC, set to return shortly after speech

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lands at Stewart International Airport in the Hudson Valley, 60 miles (some 100 kilometers) north of Manhattan, according to flight tracker information.

He will then head south to the United Nations in New York City, where he is scheduled to give an address to the General Assembly at 2 p.m. local time (9 p.m. Israel time).

Netanyahu will meet with world leaders during his time in New York, but unlike previous trips to speak at the UN, this one will not include an itinerary of appearances in the United States or a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The prime minister, who is due to face protests in New York City, is set to return to Israel shortly after his speech.