Plane with faulty engine makes safe emergency landing at Ben Gurion Airport

The head of the United Nations organization for Palestinian refugees rejects a US call to dismantle the agency, saying it cannot be blamed for stalled peace efforts.

UNRWA’s commissioner general Pierre Krahenbuhl rebuffs the criticism from US envoy Jason Greenblatt during a visit to the Gaza Strip.

“I unreservedly reject the accompanying narrative that suggests that somehow UNRWA is to blame for the continuation of the refugee-hood of Palestine refugees, of their growing numbers and their growing needs,” he says in response to a question about Greenblatt’s comments.

“The fact that UNRWA still exists today is an illustration of the failure of the parties and the international community to resolve the issue politically — and one cannot deflect the attention onto a humanitarian organization,” he says at a press conference in Gaza City.

The Trump administration last year cut off its roughly $300 million annual donation to UNRWA, and administration officials now argue the agency has run its course.

— AFP