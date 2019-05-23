Fires break out in Israeli communities adjacent to Gaza border

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Netanyahu calls urgent meeting with faction heads over stalled coalition talks
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summons party faction heads to an urgent meeting at his office this evening at 8:30, as his coalition negotiations appear to be at an impasse.
Earlier, party sources told Hebrew-language media outlets that Yisrael Beytenu party head Avigdor Liberman “blew up coalition talks” over legislation formalizing draft exemptions for religious seminary students and other matters of religion and state.
Liberman is considered Netanyahu’s main obstacle in forming a coalition, as the premier’s Likud party needs Yisrael Beytenu’s five seats to secure a ruling majority.
Route 3411 near Gaza border reopens after wildfire brought under control
Route 3411 has reopened to traffic after firefighters extinguish a fire that started near the Zikim Junction.
Police closed the highway near the Gaza border for several hours as a wildfire raged near the highway.
Iran says no talks with US ‘under any circumstances’
Iran will not hold talks with the US “under any circumstances” while the rights of the Islamic republic are not respected, says a senior official quoted by state media.
“We have said clearly… as long as the rights of our nation are not satisfied, as long as words don’t change into action, our path will stay the same as now,” says Keyvan Khosravi, spokesman of the Supreme National Security Council.
“There will be no talks under any circumstances,” he is quoted as saying by the official state news agency IRNA.
Khosravi says there has been an uptick in official delegations traveling to Tehran from various capitals, though “most of them are coming on behalf of America.”
“Without exception we have responded with the message of the Iranian nation’s strength, reason and resistance” in line with the policies of the Islamic republic, he adds.
Netanyahu calls to congratulate India’s Modi on election victory
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joins other world leaders in congratulating Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his reelection.
“Narendra, my friend, congratulations! What a great victory! I hope that we will see each other soon, as soon as you form a government and as soon as we establish our own,” Netanyahu tells his Indian counterpart in a phone conversation.
He tells Modi the “amazing results” of the election is “a testimony to your leadership.”
Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, congratulated Modi on Twitter.
Fires break out in Israeli communities adjacent to Gaza border
Firefighters are working to extinguish a number of fires in the Israeli communities surrounding the Gaza Strip, some of which were caused by balloon-borne incendiary devices, the fire department says.
Palestinian media is reporting that the Sons of Zoari terror group has launched hundreds of these arson balloons into southern Israel from Gaza throughout the day.
At least two fires in the Eshkol region of southern Israel were sparked by these devices, the local fire department says.
One of them caused a large amount of damage to a wheat field outside Kibbutz Nahal Oz.
Another fire, in the Hof Ashkelon region, is still raging as “large numbers of firefighting forces” are working to extinguish it, the fire department says.
This fire was found not to have been caused by a Gaza balloon, according to an initial investigation.
In addition, a huge number of firefighting teams, assisted by construction crews and volunteers, are working to extinguish a massive fire outside the community of Kiryat Malachi, which began in a wheat field and spread to a number of greenhouses and surrounding grasslands.
“At this stage, the firefighters have control of the fire, and a lot of damage has been caused to the area. The firefighters are still working to fully extinguish the blazes,” a fire department spokesperson says.
The spokesman says it is not yet clear what sparked the fire.
— Judah Ari Gross
Over 20 treated for smoke inhalation, heatstroke as brush fires rage across Israel
Some 22 people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation from the wave of brush fires raging in central Israel today, including 2 in moderate condition, according to Magen David Adom spokesman Zaki Heller.
In Jerusalem, an 80-year-old man is hospitalized at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center after collapsing from an apparent heatstroke. The man is said to be in serious condition.
Israel may reach out to Greece, Cyprus and Croatia for help battling fires
Southern District Fire Department Chief Shmulik Friedman says authorities are considering reaching out to Cyprus, Greece and Croatia to help battle the dozens of fires raging across the country.
Friedman tells the Kan public broadcaster that Israel may ask the countries to dispatch firefighting aircraft to help local emergency teams.
Fire breaks out in Jerusalem’s Pisgat Ze’ev neighborhood
A fire has broken out in the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Pisgat Ze’ev.
Firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire that broke out in an empty lot next to Dov Sadan Street. Police have urged residents to keep away from the area and close their windows.
Firefighters are battling dozens of blazes in central Israel this afternoon and hundreds of residents have been evacuated from their homes.
Central Israel fire chief calls up all firefighters amid wave of brush fires
The head of Fire and Rescue Services calls up all firefighters in Israel’s central region in light of the large number of blazes in the area.
Firefighters are battling fires outside Jerusalem and Modiin and in the southern West Bank. Hundreds of residents have been evacuated and Route 443 is closed to traffic as fire teams attempt to control a massive blaze.
Massive fire breaks out off 443, near Modi’in-area settlement
Dozens of firefighting units are battling a massive brush fire outside the West Bank settlement of Mevo Modiin, just off Route 443.
Firefighting planes are helping units on the ground struggling to control the several-meter high blaze.
Authorities have begun evacuating residents of Mevo Modiin, Gimzo and Kfar Daniel.
Route 443 is closed in both directions.
Firefighters evacuate Kibbutz Harel as brush fire encroaches on homes
Authorities are evacuating the residents of Kibbutz Harel as a nearby brush fire spreads in the direction of the community outside Jerusalem.
According to reports, police have confirmed the entire kibbutz has been cleared of people.
Unusually warm temperatures and smoldering remains of Lag B’Omer bonfires have sparked dozens of brush fires across the country.
In Jerusalem, two people are hospitalized for smoke inhalation from separate fires in and around the city.
UN agency for Palestinians rejects US call to dismantle it
The head of the United Nations organization for Palestinian refugees rejects a US call to dismantle the agency, saying it cannot be blamed for stalled peace efforts.
UNRWA’s commissioner general Pierre Krahenbuhl rebuffs the criticism from US envoy Jason Greenblatt during a visit to the Gaza Strip.
“I unreservedly reject the accompanying narrative that suggests that somehow UNRWA is to blame for the continuation of the refugee-hood of Palestine refugees, of their growing numbers and their growing needs,” he says in response to a question about Greenblatt’s comments.
“The fact that UNRWA still exists today is an illustration of the failure of the parties and the international community to resolve the issue politically — and one cannot deflect the attention onto a humanitarian organization,” he says at a press conference in Gaza City.
The Trump administration last year cut off its roughly $300 million annual donation to UNRWA, and administration officials now argue the agency has run its course.
— AFP
Plane with faulty engine makes safe emergency landing at Ben Gurion Airport
A plane with an engine malfunction lands safely after an emergency was declared at the Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv.
The plane, carrying 194 passengers and crew members, had a problem with its left engine overheating minutes after taking off from Israel to Batumi, Georgia.
Ambulances and large medical forces were waiting for the plane in case of a crash landing.
But the landing was carried out safely.
Poway synagogue dedicates new Torah scroll in honor of slain worshiper
A Southern California synagogue where a gunman killed a woman and wounded three people dedicated a new Torah scroll — the holiest object in Judaism — to the slain woman on Wednesday.
The handwritten Biblical scroll had the final letters inked by a scribe during a ceremony at Chabad of Poway. It was carried outside under a canopy into the street to clapping and singing.
The Torah was dedicated to Lori Gilbert Kaye, 60, who was killed on April 27 when a gunman walked into the synagogue on the last day of Passover and opened fire on congregants with a semiautomatic assault rifle. Authorities said the man emptied the 10 rounds from the gun and was carrying 50 more but had trouble reloading and during the pause he was chased outside by some congregation members.
Kaye was hit twice in the synagogue foyer.
Kaye’s husband, Howard Kaye, carried the Torah through the street.
The ceremony was conducted by Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who lost a finger in the attack and appeared with his hands bandaged. An 8-year-old girl and her uncle also were wounded.
— AP
Senior German diplomat in Tehran for nuclear deal talks
A senior German diplomat is heading to Tehran to press Iran to continue to respect the landmark nuclear deal, despite the unilateral withdrawal of the US and increasing pressure from Washington.
Tensions are soaring in the Mideast recently as the White House earlier this month sent an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the region over a still-unexplained threat it perceived from Iran.
Berlin’s Foreign Ministry says Political Director Jens Ploetner will hold talks with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to try salvage the nuclear deal signed in 2015 in Vienna.
“The situation in the Persian Gulf and the region, and the situation surrounding the Vienna nuclear agreement, is extremely serious,” the German Foreign Ministry says in an email to The Associated Press. “There is a real risk of escalation — including due to misunderstandings or an incident. In this situation, dialogue is very important.”
Relations between Washington and Tehran plummeted a year ago when Trump pulled out of the multinational agreement negotiated under his predecessor Barack Obama under which Tehran drastically scaled back its nuclear work in return for promises of sanctions relief.
Tensions have ratcheted up further this month, with Washington announcing additional economic measures against Tehran, before deploying an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the region over a still-unexplained threat it perceived from Iran.
— Agencies
Firefighters pull 3 kids out of burning building in Beitar Illit
Firefighters are working to put out at least three fires in the Jerusalem area, including one at an apartment building in the nearby Beitar Illit settlement where residents are believed to be trapped inside.
According to news reports, firefighters have pulled three children from the building in Beitar Illit, and are working to locate other residents.
Other blaze was reported adjacent to the Uzi Narkiss Bridge in northern Jerusalem, and in the Mevasseret Zion suburb.
Usually warm temperatures and smoldering remains of Lag B’Omer bonfires have sparked dozens of brush fires across the country.
Earlier, authorities evacuated dozens of residents in the southern West Bank settlement of Beit Hagai as firefighters battled a nearby blaze.
Residents in Hebron-area settlement evacuated due to brush fires
Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire near the West Bank settlement of Beit Hagai, south of Hebron.
Authorities have ordered the evacuation of Beit Hagai residents as a precaution, and are shutting of the community’s electric supply as a precaution.
Usually warm temperatures and smoldering remains of Lag B’Omer bonfires have sparked several brush fires across the country, including near the cities of Beit Shemesh and Elad.
British government postpones vote on Brexit bill
The British government postpones a crucial Brexit vote scheduled for the week starting June 3, following an outcry from hard-line Brexiteers over concessions made by Prime Minister Theresa May.
“We will update the house on the publication and introduction of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill on our return from the Whitsun recess,” government official Mark Spencer tells MPs.
— AFP
Guards commander: Iran closely monitoring ‘malicious’ US government
A senior commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards calls the growing tensions with the US a “clash of wills,” and says Iran’s armed forces will remain watchful of the US government.
“The confrontation and face-off of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the malicious government of America is the arena for a clash of wills,” Major General Mohammad Baqeri is quoted as saying in state-run media according to Reuters.
“The enemies should know that the Iranian military will not waste even a single moment monitoring the enemies’ schemes and adventurism,” he says.
Baqeri adds that Iran will deliver a “hard, crushing and obliterating response” to any enemy “adventurism.”
