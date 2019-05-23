Israeli kingpin wanted for sex trafficking arrested in Portugal

The Education Ministry cancels all school trips and outdoor activities scheduled for tomorrow due to the major heatwave and wildfires that swept across the country throughout the day.

Hundreds of brush fires destroyed dozens of houses and forced the evacuation of some 3,500 people from their homes.

By nightfall, police said the fires were “more or less under control,” but warned that could change with winds expected to pick up overnight and even warmer temperatures forecast for tomorrow.

This afternoon, temperatures climbed to a sweltering 45° C (118° F) in some parts of the country.