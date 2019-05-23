British government postpones vote on Brexit bill

A Southern California synagogue where a gunman killed a woman and wounded three people dedicated a new Torah scroll — the holiest object in Judaism — to the slain woman on Wednesday.

The handwritten Biblical scroll had the final letters inked by a scribe during a ceremony at Chabad of Poway. It was carried outside under a canopy into the street to clapping and singing.

Torah dedicated to Poway Synagogue shooting victim Lori Kaye is held during a ceremony by her husband Dr. Howard Kaye. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/3eNAaFCpxf — Kristen Shanahan (@k_shan7) May 23, 2019

The Torah was dedicated to Lori Gilbert Kaye, 60, who was killed on April 27 when a gunman walked into the synagogue on the last day of Passover and opened fire on congregants with a semiautomatic assault rifle. Authorities said the man emptied the 10 rounds from the gun and was carrying 50 more but had trouble reloading and during the pause he was chased outside by some congregation members.

Kaye was hit twice in the synagogue foyer.

Kaye’s husband, Howard Kaye, carried the Torah through the street.

The ceremony was conducted by Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who lost a finger in the attack and appeared with his hands bandaged. An 8-year-old girl and her uncle also were wounded.

— AP