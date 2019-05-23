Italy, Croatia, Greece and Cyprus sending firefighting planes to Israel

A senior commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards calls the growing tensions with the US a “clash of wills,” and says Iran’s armed forces will remain watchful of the US government.

“The confrontation and face-off of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the malicious government of America is the arena for a clash of wills,” Major General Mohammad Baqeri is quoted as saying in state-run media according to Reuters.

“The enemies should know that the Iranian military will not waste even a single moment monitoring the enemies’ schemes and adventurism,” he says.

Baqeri adds that Iran will deliver a “hard, crushing and obliterating response” to any enemy “adventurism.”