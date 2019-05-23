Guards commander: Iran closely monitoring ‘malicious’ US government

Authorities are evacuating the residents of Kibbutz Harel as a nearby brush fire spreads in the direction of the community outside Jerusalem.

According to reports, police have confirmed the entire kibbutz has been cleared of people.

שרב כבד | נוגה, תושבת קיבוץ הראל שפונתה: "פתאום נכנס שוטר לתוך הגן ואמר לנו להתכונן כי יכול להיות שבעוד כמה דקות יפנו את כולנו. ספרנו את הילדים, ווידאנו שהם בסדר, רגועים ושהם לא לחוצים" pic.twitter.com/JHlJ2lEwL2 — החדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) May 23, 2019

Unusually warm temperatures and smoldering remains of Lag B’Omer bonfires have sparked dozens of brush fires across the country.

In Jerusalem, two people are hospitalized for smoke inhalation from separate fires in and around the city.