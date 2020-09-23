3,095 new virus cases diagnosed since this morning

Six hours on, the coronavirus cabinet has yet to come to an agreement on tightening the lockdown rules.

In a video, Netanyahu says the discussions are “serious, complex.”

“The situation is difficult, there is a sharp rise [in cases],” he says.

“The decisions are difficult, but as prime minister I must protect your lives,” says Netanyahu.

He vows the government will make decisions on the lockdown, adding that it will save lives.

According to his office, Netanyahu tells the coronavirus cabinet: “We are heading to a full lockdown because of the infections, therefore it is preferred to do it over the holidays, with a lower economic price, and not after the holidays with a high economic price.”

According to Channel 12, the premier backs a full lockdown through the Sukkot holiday which ends October 9, though the details have yet to be fully hashed out.

The network says the emerging rules will likely close synagogues, limit protests, close non-essential businesses, close the airport to outgoing flights, a total ban on gatherings, and a requirement for Israelis to remain with their nuclear families over the holidays.