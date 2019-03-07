The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Army said to strike Hamas observation post in Gaza
Palestinian media reports the Israeli military targeted a Hamas observation post east of Rafah in southern Gaza.
The attack appears to be in response to the launching of balloon-borne explosive devices into southern Israel from the Strip.
The Israeli military does not immediately confirm the strike.
Netanyahu: Army Radio ‘has no right to exist’ if no place for Gantz critic
Prime Minister Netanyahu expresses support for an Army Radio host critical of his chief election rival Benny Gantz after the latter’s Blue and White party released a statement condemning the radio personality.
“At Army Radio there is one broadcaster who doesn’t want to get in line with the left and the guild. He disturbs the daily propaganda broadcasts of Rino Tzror, Razi Barkai and others who favor Lapid and Gantz’s left-wing party, so they are exerting incredible pressure to toss him from the station,” Netanyahu writes on his personal Twitter account, referring to a pair of radio hosts at the military-run broadcaster.
“This won’t happen.”
Though it does not mention him by name, the prime minister’s tweet was in reference to Yakov Bardugo, whom Blue and White likened to a presenter from North Korea’s state broadcaster and said was serving his “master” Netanyahu.
“There is a limit to thought police and silencing of voices by the left. We’re not in North Korea. If there won’t also be a voice for the right, Army Radio has no right to exist,” adds Netanyahu, who is also defense minister.
Arab MK and his son hospitalized after car crash
United (Arab) List MK Taleb Abu Arar and his son were taken to the Soroka Medical Center in the southern town of Beersheba after being involved in a car crash, the party says in a statement.
Abu Arar, who is number five on the Ra’am-Balad slate for the upcoming elections, is is good condition and is being treated in the emergency room, the party says. There is no immediate word on the condition of his son.
Egypt says 7 militants killed in Cairo shootouts
CAIRO — Egypt’s Interior Ministry says security forces have killed seven members of a militant group with suspected links to the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood in Cairo shootouts.
The ministry says three militants were killed on a highway known as Ring Road in Cairo’s district of Giza while the remaining four were killed in a firefight when police raided their hideout in the Egyptian capital’s suburb of Sixth of October on Thursday morning.
The ministry says weapons and ammunition were found among the militants’ possessions. A police officer was wounded.
Egypt, which has been under a state of emergency since April 2017, has been battling Islamic militants for years.
The insurgency gained strength after the 2013 overthrow of elected but divisive Islamist President Mohammed Morsi.
Militants mainly target security forces and minority Christians.
Ultra-Orthodox parties rule out joining a government that includes Lapid
The ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties rule out joining a government with centrist leader Yair Lapid and throw their full backing behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The parties make the announcement following a meeting between Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who heads Shas, and UTJ leader Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman.
“We won’t hold negotiations or conversations on a coalition that includes Yair Lapid under any situation,” they say in a joint statement after their talks at Deri’s office.
Lapid is No. 2 in the Blue and White faction, an alliance of his Yesh Atid party and former military chief Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience. Since entering politics, Lapid has pushed for ending exemptions to mandatory military service for seminary students and requiring the teaching of core subjects at ultra-Orthodox schools.
“We will continue with all our strength to firmly support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and not Gantz,” Deri and Litzman say.
Though Blue and White is currently polling as the largest party, it would likely struggle to form a government without some of Netanyahu’s current right-wing and religious coalition partners.
The Shas and UTJ heads also agree to work together in the upcoming election campaign to boost the ultra-Orthodox when Israelis go to the polls on April 9.
“We will join as a single bloc and joint alliance only a coalition that Netanyahu forms and we’ll be strong by his side,” they say.
