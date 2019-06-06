Blue and White raps PM for complaining over rejection of hearing delay request

Leaders of the opposition Blue and White party criticize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the premier condemns Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s rejection of a request to delay his pre-trial hearing.

“All of Netanyahu’s moves are aimed solely at obstructing, delaying and bypassing the legal process,” Blue and White leader Benny Gantz writes on Twitter.

“Attorney general, you are the last barrier against one suspected of bribery, fraud and breach of trust,” he adds.

“Don’t fold!”

Yair Lapid, Blue and White’s No. 2, also lambastes Netanyahu.

“Twice [we’ve] gone to elections so a prime minister can escape from trial,” Lapid tweets. “Go to court like any citizen accused of bribery.”