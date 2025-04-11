Coalition lawmakers receive envelopes with suspicious substances

Several coalition lawmakers were sent envelopes containing suspicious substances this week.

Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen, Likud’s Moshe Saada and Ariel Kallner, and United Torah Judaism’s Yitzhak Pindrus received the envelopes either at their homes or offices.

Fire and Rescue services say substances have been sent to a lab for testing.

Kallner says in a statement that he believes the envelopes are “the result of insane incitement against the government and prime minister,” and accuses Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and her office of turning a blind eye to the incitement.