Crowds outside PM’s residence thin, tensions with police remain

Haaretz reports that cops are handing out fines for social distancing infractions that do not actually exist.

The newspaper points out that under current rules, cops are only authorized to give out fines for “refusal to disperse a gathering,” When it comes to the simple act of being within 6 feet of another human, cops can only issue an order to separate, and after a reasonable time, fine the pair NIS 1,000 if they refuse to separate.

Protesters tell the paper that cops are handing out fines liberally, and sometimes without justification.

“I got to the protest and kept my distance from my friend, and out of nowhere comes a group of cops, who ask if we live together. When I said no, the cop informed me that he is giving me a fine. Didn’t even say for what. Didn’t give me a warning or anything. Didn’t ask us to separate, just asked if we live together and that’s it,” one protester says.