Education Ministry unsure how many students lack computers for remote study

Talks in the coronavirus cabinet are reportedly breaking down over the lockdown, with Blue and White ministers accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of an “obsessive” fixation on stopping the demonstrations against him.

According to the Walla news site, Blue and White’s Gabi Ashkenazi and Avi Nissenkorn accuse the prime minister of seeking to stifle the protests, while allowing outdoor prayer services to be held on Yom Kippur and seeking to keep some parts of the economy open.

The report say the Blue and White ministers were also upset when Netanyahu said the tightened lockdown rules would only last through Monday, the Yom Kippur holiday, when he would consider the next steps.

“Prime minister, tell us what you want. You said you want a total lockdown because the infections are high. Now you say it’s just four days,” Ashkenazi is quoted protesting.

Nissenkorn is said to have stepped out to consult with his party leader, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who is in Washington.

Gantz says the “obsessive discussion on the protest issue” must stop, calling it “disproportionate” and urging the ministers to focus on the health issues. He says his party will accept the recommendations of health officials.

Netanyahu swiftly hits back, accusing Blue and White of engaging in “petty politics” as the number of coronavirus deaths mount.

“Today 31 people died of the coronavirus. I am fighting for the lives of the people of Israel. I am fighting for public health. At the same time, there are those engaging in petty politics. We are at war. Wake up!” a statement from Netanyahu’s office says.