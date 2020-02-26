The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.
Woman seriously hurt in skiing accident in Hermon
A woman in her twenties has been seriously injured while skiing at the Hermon resort in northern Israel, medics say.
She is receiving medical treatment. Details about the accident are not immediately available.
EU: No reason to panic over coronavirus
The outbreak of the coronavirus in Europe is concerning but no reason for alarm, the European Union says.
“This is a situation of concern but we must not give in to panic,” EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides tells reporters in Rome after meeting Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza.
“We must also be vigilant when it comes to misinformation and disinformation as well as xenophobic statements which are misleading citizens and putting in question the work of public authorities,” she adds.
— AFP
WHO: More new daily virus cases outside China than inside
The World Health Organization says Wednesday there are now more new daily cases of the coronavirus outside China than inside the hard-hit country, marking a shift in the outbreak.
“Yesterday, the number of new cases reported outside China exceeded the number of new cases in China for the first time,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tells diplomats in Geneva.
The UN health agency puts the number of new cases in China Tuesday at 411 while those registered outside the country stands at 427.
— AFP
Spain tries to stop coronovirus spread from Italy
Spain is trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus from Italy after eight cases of the flu-like disease were detected within a 24-hour period all linked to the country.
Hundreds of tourists remained confined to a Tenerife hotel Wednesday for a second straight day as a precaution after an Italian man and his wife tested positive for the disease which has so far killed 11 people in Italy. The couple are in quarantine at a Tenerife hospital.
Two other Italians who were part of the same group of holidaymakers who flew to the island and were staying at the hotel have also tested positive, health authorities on the Canary Islands say.
Four other cases have been detected in mainland Spain — two in the Madrid region, one in the Valencia region and one in Barcelona, that of a 36-year-old Italian woman who lives in the city and had recently made a trip to the north of Italy, the worst affected region.
— AP
Ex-Trump Mideast envoy joins Israeli venture capital firm
An Israeli venture capital firm says it has hired the Trump administration’s former Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt as a business developer for the region.
OurCrowd says the former attorney for Donald Trump will be acting as a partner responsible for “building ties with the Middle East region.”
Greenblatt was the architect of Trump’s recently unveiled Mideast plan that largely favored Israel. He worked as the White House’s special representative for international negotiations until resigning in October 2019.
Greenblatt tells The Associated Press his focus would be on cultivating investment from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain — all countries that have developed behind-the-scenes relations with Israel in recent years, and who were to be key investors in the economic development side of the Trump administration’s Mideast plan.
“I’m hoping to be able to utilize the platform that I have and connect Israel and the Gulf in a way to continue the momentum that we’ve seen over the last three years,” Greenblatt says. “They work together on security to a degree. And, you know, there’s enough commerce going on in a small way that leads me to believe we’re going to see a bigger impact.”
— AP
PA condemns Netanyahu promise to build settlement homes in West Bank’s E1 area
Israel’s plan to build new settler homes in an area of the West Bank would destroy the prospect of a two-state solution, Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki said Wednesday.
The plan to build 3,500 new homes in an area known as E1 “is so dangerous, more dangerous than any other settlement plans in the West Bank,” al-Maliki tells reporters on the sidelines of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Al-Maliki says the plan “intends to destroy the two-state solution” and would “kill any possibility” for a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump and accepted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month.
Netanyahu made the pledge to build new settler homes on Tuesday in the latest in a string of promises to expand settlements as the right-wing premier faces both a tight general election and a corruption trial.
— AFP
