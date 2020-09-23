Gantz says he’ll back restrictions on protests and prayers

Defense Minister Benny Gantz announces he will back restrictions on public protests and prayers, apparently despite the objections of some ministers from his centrist Blue and White party.

“In a democracy the right to demonstrate and protest is sacred. The demand of those who seek to pray as the Jewish people have practiced for thousands of years is also sacred and just. The demand of those who want to earn a decent living, return to work and take care of their children is also real and just. But no less important, certainly in national emergencies, is the right to health and security,” Gantz says.

“Today, the coronavirus cabinet will present outlines to limit prayers and demonstrations made by professionals in the police, the Health Ministry and legal advisers to the government. We will back their decision,” Gantz says.