Google Maps shows COVID-19 hotspots

President Reuven Rivlin says he hopes the normalization deals with UAE and Bahrain will pave the way for cooperation with the Palestinians.

“The historic Abraham Accords have opened the door to a new era of cooperation across the Middle East. I hope that they will lead to a future of trust with our Palestinian neighbors as well,” he says in pre-recorded remarks to the Jerusalem Post conference.

“No one can help us but us,” he says, addressing the Palestinians. “We have to trust you and you have to trust us, so that each of us can understand how to live together. This is a must. This is our future. This is our interest. Let us build confidence and look into the future.”